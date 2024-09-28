Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Padres resting star players at Chase Field as D-backs play for postseason lives

Sep 28, 2024, 3:37 PM

Padres...

San Diego Padres' David Peralta hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are treating Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres like an elimination game as they fight for their postseason hopes.

The Padres, who clinched the top NL Wild Card spot on Friday with a 5-3 win at Chase Field, are slowing up to manage workloads before the playoffs.

Rookie right-hander Randy Vasquez (5.18 ERA) will start after getting recalled from Triple-A El Paso, and star players Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill and Luis Arraez are not in the batting order. Arraez sits out while contending for the NL batting title, as he norrowly leads Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani .314 to .309.

There is still plenty of talent in San Diego’s starting nine to face D-backs left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, including Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and Xander Bogaerts.

RELATED STORIES

Former Diamondbacks David Peralta and Nick Ahmed, who were traded and released by the club, respectively, have the chance to play spoiler, as well. The phrase “revenge game” comes up all too frequently from sports fans, but this may be an apt use.

“We’re not going to take it for granted,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “They’ve got two players in particular who are former players here that I know are incentivized to go out and take care of business.

“I know their leadership qualities, and I’m sure they’re relaying all the words around that clubhouse like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s make this happen.’ We are not — just because there’s no Tatis, Arraez and Merrill in the lineup — we’re not taking it lightly. We know it’s a Major League Baseball team that wants to go out and win and potentially embarrass us, and we’re gonna play our best game today.”

Peralta is batting .323 against Arizona in 67 plate appearances since getting traded to Tampa Bay in 2022.

Ahmed, who was cut last September before Arizona’s postseason run, is 4-for-11 against his former club this season.

Vasquez’s ERA may be gaudy, but he put together a pair of quality starts against the D-backs earlier this season, totaling 13 innings and five earned runs. He allowed nine earned runs to the Rays in his most recent MLB start on Aug. 31 to ran his numbers up.

All of this to say Saturday presents a great opportunity for the Diamondbacks to get the upper hand against a team not at 100%, but the Padres are far from a pushover.

“Padres are a good baseball team, I don’t care what lineup they put out there,” Lovullo said. “They were fighting for potential home field, and both teams knew it. Now, we’re fighting for something entirely different, and we just got to keep going out there and doing what we do best.”

The Diamondbacks made one change to the lineup, replacing Pavin Smith with center fielder Jake McCarthy in the outfield while Corbin Carroll moves back to right.

The Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason spot with two wins to close the regular season paired with either a New York Mets loss in Milwaukee or an Atlanta Braves loss to the Kansas City Royals. A split would tighten that window and unlock a new group of scenarios.

Padres lineup

DH Jurickson Profar
1B Donovan Solano
3B Manny Machado
SS Xander Bogaerts
2B Nick Ahmed
LF David Peralta
C Kyle Higashioka
CF Brandon Lockridge
RF Tyler Wade

Diamondbacks lineup

RF Corbin Carroll
2B Ketel Marte
DH Joc Pederson
1B Christian Walker
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
CF Jake McCarthy
3B Eugenio Suarez
C Gabriel Moreno
SS Geraldo Perdomo

Rodriguez is looking to bounce back after allowing five earned runs in 4.2 innings Monday against San Francisco. Ryne Nelson will be available in the bullpen.

First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return

Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return to their roles as coaches for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

18 hours ago

Paul Sewald (Diamondbacks) prepares to pitch...

Aaron Schmidt

Which blown opportunities in the regular season defined the 2024 Diamondbacks?

With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season now over, Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo each picked games that contributed to the team's collapse.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker enters free agency after 8-year run with Diamondbacks

Christian Walker, who began his Diamondbacks career after getting waived by three teams, is one of the most accomplished upcoming free agents.

2 days ago

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs believe there’s a better version of Jordan Montgomery. Will he pitch again for Arizona?

Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo feel starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will see a turnaround next season. Question is, will he play for the D-backs?

2 days ago

Fans arrive at Chase Field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockie...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks see largest season attendance in 16 years

Despite the lack of a playoff appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw their largest season attendance in 16 years. 

3 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo address Ketel Marte off day, injuries

The end of a season brings about evaluations and regrets, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the topic of injury management came up during exit interviews.

3 days ago

Padres resting star players at Chase Field as D-backs play for postseason lives