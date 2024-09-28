Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Ketel Marte, Zac Gallen among Arizona BBWAA award winners

Sep 28, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

The Arizona chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America presented its annual D-backs award winners on Saturday. (Arizona Diamondbacks photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced its annual Diamondbacks award winners on Saturday.

The chapter’s members cast ballots for Diamondbacks players in the categories of Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Pitcher, Rookie of the Year and the Good Guy Award.

Marte earned the BBWAA Most Valuable Player award for Arizona after recording career-highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (93) as of Saturday.

The 30-year-old was instrumental in the Diamondbacks’ success this season after leading the team in hits (145), home runs, batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.373) and slugging percentage (.557). Marte started the MLB All-Star game at second base for the National League, the lone Diamondback named to the NL All-Star team.

Gallen earned Most Valuable Pitcher after supporting a 14-6 record with a 3.65 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 28 starts. He struck out 11 in six innings against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Martinez earned the Rookie of the Year award with his sudden emergence as a closer in the bullpen this season. As of Saturday, the 23-year-old struck out 90 hitters in 71.1 innings while supporting a 2.52 ERA.

Suarez received the Good Guy Award, presented by Arizona’s BBWAA chapter to the player who has the most outgoing presence in the clubhouse and interacts well with the media on a daily basis. After a slow start to the season, Suarez emerged as one of the league’s most feared sluggers, raising his batting average from .198 to .254 and crushing 23 home runs since July 1.

Suarez sits at 29 home runs and 99 RBIs on the season, and he is looking to become the fifth Diamondbacks third baseman to reach the 30-100 threshold, joining Mark Reynolds (2009), Eduardo Escobar (2019), Matt Williams (1999) and Jake Lamb (2017).

Ketel Marte, Zac Gallen among Arizona BBWAA award winners