PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ regular season ends Sunday at Chase Field against the San Diego Padres, and after five losses in six games, their postseason chances are fleeting.

But the D-backs still have multiple tracks to October baseball, however, there is only one scenario remaining in which the club punches its ticket on Sunday.

There is also only one scenario where Arizona gets eliminated on Sunday.

Otherwise, Monday’s doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will determine the National League Wild Cards.

The D-backs enter Sunday in a virtual tie with the New York Mets for the third and final Wild Card spot, one game back of Atlanta. The Padres already locked up the top Wild Card.

Arizona (88-73) is behind New York (87-72) in win percentage having played two more games, plus the Mets and Braves (88-71) own tiebreakers over the D-backs via head-to-head record.

Visit Arizona Sports for live updates on the D-backs, Mets and Braves games on Sunday.

How can the Diamondbacks clinch postseason on Sunday?

The D-backs would be able to celebrate a postseason berth on Sunday with a win over the Padres plus losses by the Mets in Milwaukee and by the Braves against Kansas City.

Brandon Pfaadt is starting for Arizona against San Diego’s Martin Perez.

A Diamondbacks win on Sunday would ensure the club remains mathematically alive on Monday, even with wins by the Mets and Braves.

The only way Arizona would be eliminated Sunday is with a loss and a Mets win. The Brewers have won the first two games over New York. The Braves, meanwhile, are going for a sweep of the Royals.

If the D-backs are out of the running on Sunday, MLB could do away with the doubleheader altogether.

How can the Diamondbacks clinch postseason on Monday?

Well, if the D-backs survive another day, the Mets and Braves begin their doubleheader Monday at 10:10 a.m. The Diamondbacks would meet at Chase Field to watch their fate.

Arizona can clinch a postseason spot with one win so long as either the Mets lose at least two out of their three remaining games or the Braves lose out.

The D-backs can clinch a spot without winning on Sunday only if the Mets lose their final three games.

