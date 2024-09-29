PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have one more game on the schedule with a chance to clinch a postseason spot, but they will need help elsewhere on Sunday.

At Chase Field, the D-backs face a San Diego Padres team that for a second straight game is resting several starters.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth and Jackson Merrill were out of Saturday’s lineup and return to the field on Sunday. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jurickson Profar and Kyle Higashioka are out of the lineup.

Arraez is motivated to win the NL Batting title ahead of Shohei Ohtani. He enters with a .314 average compared to Ohtani’s .310.

Former Diamondbacks David Peralta and Nick Ahmed are in the lineup.

Left-hander Martin Perez (4.25 ERA) is starting for San Diego, but knuckleballer Matt Waldron will play a role having been recalled from Triple-A El Paso pregame. Randy Vasquez, who threw six shutout innings on Saturday, was optioned.

Waldron (4.79 ERA) has started three games against the D-backs this season, putting together two quality starts but also a three-inning, seven-run performance.

The Padres are locked into the top Wild Card spot.

Arizona is rolling with Brandon Pfaadt (4.80 ERA) to start, but ace Zac Gallen will be available in relief if needed, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed.

“I’ve talked to him through a couple scenarios, but he we have a lot of good bullets,” Lovullo said. “Everybody’s available. But there’s a couple scenarios. … I’m probably thinking of a later scenario, possibly extra innings.”

Lovullo added Ryne Nelson would “most likely” pitch at some point on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks need a win plus losses by the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves on Sunday to clinch before Monday’s doubleheader between the Mets and Braves.

The Mets are looking to avoid getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Braves can sweep the Kansas City Royals.

A D-backs loss and Mets win would end Arizona’s season on Sunday.

“It’s not a winner-take-all, we know that there’s contingencies, but what we can do and what we can control, we got to go out there and play a good baseball game,” Lovullo said. “So what I would say to the guys is this is an emotional time. It’s an emotional game. The unpredictability inside of each day is what makes it great. Embrace it. Go out there, control what you can control and and let it rip.”

Padres lineup

1B Luis Arraez

DH Fernando Tatis Jr.

2B Jake Cronenworth

LF David Peralta

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Nick Ahmed

C Elias Diaz

3B Tyler Wade

RF Brandon Lockridge

LHP Martin Perez

Diamondbacks lineup

2B Ketel Marte

RF Corbin Carroll

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

1B Christian Walker

DH Randal Grichuk

3B Eugenio Suarez

CF Jake McCarthy

C Gabriel Moreno

SS Geraldo Perdomo

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

First pitch from Chase Field is at 12:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

Brewers-Mets

The Brewers, who already clinched the NL Central, are starting right hander Colin Rea (4.17 ERA) against New York lefty David Peterson (3.08 ERA).

Milwaukee is also resting several starters such as William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins, but Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Willy Adames remain on top of the batting order.

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

Braves-Royals

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Alec Marsh (4.65 ERA) is Kansas City’s starter against Atlanta veteran Charlie Morton (4.08 ERA).

The Royals already clinched their playoff spot and are not starting all of their regulars, namely Salvador Perez. Superstar Bobby Witt Jr., however, is back in the lineup after taking Saturday off. Former D-backs outfielder Tommy Pham is leading off for Kansas City.

First pitch is at 12:20 p.m.

Follow @alexjweiner