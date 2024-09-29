Close
Arizona Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum active vs. Commanders

Sep 29, 2024

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter

GLENDALE — Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum is officially active for Arizona’s Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

Beachum, who missed last week’s contest with a hamstring injury, entered the matchup as questionable with the same issue. He practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week.

Getting Beachum back is a big plus for the Cardinals offensive line, especially with fellow tackle and Week 3 starter Jackson Barton on injured reserve with a toe injury suffered in Arizona’s loss to Detroit.

This will mark Beachum’s 151st NFL start.

Along with Beachum, rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Adams is active.

Who’s inactive for Cardinals-Commanders?

Those not suiting up for the Cardinals include safety Darren Hall, linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, wide receiver Xavier Weaver and defensive lineman Naquan Jones.

They join tight end Trey McBride (concussion) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) as out.

As for the Commanders, quarterback Sam Hartman, safety Darrick Forrest, running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Dominique Hampton, offensive lineman Chris Paul, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrel are inactive.

The Cardinals take on the Commanders at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

