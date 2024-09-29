Mets blank Brewers, need one win vs. Braves to clinch Wild Card berth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in two runs, David Peterson pitched seven brilliant innings and the New York Mets moved within one win of a playoff berth Sunday with a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Francisco Alvarez also had two RBIs for the Mets, who now head to Atlanta needing at least a doubleheader split Monday against the rivals Braves to secure a National League wild card.

New York (88-72) could have clinched a postseason spot Sunday with a win and an Arizona loss, but the Diamondbacks (89-73) routed San Diego 11-2 at home to complete their regular season.

The afternoon twinbill in Atlanta was scheduled to make up two Mets-Braves games postponed on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rain from Hurricane Helene.

New York holds a potential tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks after winning the season series 4-3, so the Mets can reach the playoffs by sweeping or splitting the doubleheader.

Arizona needs a sweep by either the Braves (88-72) or Mets to advance.