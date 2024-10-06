List of Diamondbacks free agents, options entering offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks cannot start making trades or signing players until after the World Series concludes, but they have a list of valuable players without guarantees for 2025.

Free agency does not start until five days after the World Series, a period within which clubs can negotiate with their own free agents. Qualifying offers — one-year contracts worth the mean salary of MLB’s 125 highest-paid players — can be made during this five-day window. Trading players on MLB contracts can resume after the Fall Classic ends.

The D-backs missed the postseason with an 89-73 record, their best since 2017. Four veteran players are unrestricted free agents with several more facing options as the club aims to bolsters its core to make a push toward October 2025.

Diamondbacks free agents (age on Opening Day 2025)

1B Christian Walker (34 years old) — .793 OPS, 147 home runs and two Gold Gloves (so far) over eight seasons with Arizona

1B Josh Bell (32 years old) — .796 OPS, five home runs in 31 games after 2024 trade deadline

INF Kevin Newman (31 years old) — .686 OPS, 6 outs above average in 111 games in 2024

RHP Paul Sewald (34 years old) — 4.31 ERA, 16 saves in 42 appearances in 2024

Diamondbacks club options

3B Eugenio Suarez, $15 million (33 years old) — .788 OPS, 30 home runs in 158 games in 2024

RHP Merrill Kelly, $7 million (36 years old) — 3.82 ERA in 140 starts over six seasons in Arizona

Diamondbacks player options

LHP Jordan Montgomery, $22.5 million (32 years old) — 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances in 2024, career 4.03 ERA

Diamondbacks mutual options

DH Joc Pederson, $14 million with $3 million buyout (32 years old) — .908 OPS, 23 home runs in 2024

OF Randal Grichuk, $6 million with $500,000 buyout (33 years old) — .875 OPS, 12 home runs in 2024

RHP Scott McGough, $4 million, $750,000 buyout (35 years old) — 5.83 ERA in two seasons in Arizona

Diamondbacks entering walk years

RHP Zac Gallen (29 years old) — 3.29 ERA in six seasons with Arizona

3B Eugenio Suarez (if option exercised)

RHP Merrill Kelly (if option exercised)

LHP Jordan Montgomery (if option exercised)

DH Joc Pederson (if option exercised)

OF Randal Grichuk (if option exercised)

RHP Scott McGough (if option exercised)

