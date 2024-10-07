Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the conference’s newcomer of the week honor thanks to their play in a win against Kansas.

Additionally, Arizona Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop accounted for 16 of Arizona’s 22 points in a loss to Texas Tech that earned him the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Skattebo piled up 186 yards on 25 carries and added two catches for 19 yards to win the Big 12 award for the second time in a month. That rushing game set up Leavitt to complete 14 of 24 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-31 win.

Leavitt threw a red zone interception that went off his own receiver’s fingertips near the goal line, taking away a possible fifth touchdown pass. ASU’s signal caller added 10 carries for 77 yards.

Skattebo won the Big 12 award on Sept. 9 for a 297 all-purpose-yard effort in a win against Mississippi State. That game also earned him the AP Player of the Week nod.

This time around, the running back shared the weekly honor with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.

Brooks rushed 21 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-22 win against Arizona on Saturday.

In that game, the Wildcats’ Loop hit five field goals of 52, 47, 40, 37 and 30 yards. His extra point on UA’s lone touchdown extended his perfect career streak of extra-point makes to 116.

Loop was the first kicker in Arizona history to make five field goals in a single game. Only three players nationwide have hit five in a game thus far in 2024.

