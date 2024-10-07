Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals lose RG Will Hernandez for season due to knee injury

Oct 7, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Guard Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench...

Guard Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

A win that pulled the Arizona Cardinals to 2-3 on the season didn’t come without its individual losses. Starting right guard Will Hernandez left his team’s 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed.

Hernandez will soon join starting right tackle Jonah Williams on the injured reserve. Williams suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and is uncertain to be able to play again this season.

With the Cardinals threatening to score early on in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Hernandez was rolled up on by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Trainers looked at Hernandez before the guard slowly walked off the field. He didn’t return.

How will the Arizona Cardinals absorb the Will Hernandez loss?

RELATED STORIES

While left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. in his second season can already claim the title of best offensive lineman on the Cardinals, Hernandez isn’t far behind.

Hernandez ranked sixth among interior offensive linemen in run block win rate and 18th in pass block win rate, according to ESPN.

Backup Trystan Colon replaced Hernandez against the 49ers and held up without allowing a pressure allowed over 20 snaps after Hernandez went down.

Before entering Sunday’s game, Colon had registered six offensive snaps at center so far this season.

He played extensively for Arizona in 2023 with 322 snaps. Colon allowed two sacks, a quarterback hit and six hurries with a single penalty over that span, where he mostly played at left guard.

Arizona also has Jon Gaines II and rookie guard Isaiah Adams as potential depth options behind Colon.

Looking further ahead, Hernandez is in the final year of his contract that pays out $3.2 million this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals ILB Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Who’s been the Cardinals’ best free agent addition so far in 2024?

The Cardinals added a handful of starters to the lineup this past free agency cycle. None, however, are having the same impact as Mack Wilson Sr.

6 hours ago

Chad Ryland...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland comes through in 2nd chance: ‘It’s having that trust in myself’

Whether or not Chad Ryland kicks another ball for the Cardinals, he has contributed to their record with three field goals in Sunday's win.

6 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals rookie DL Darius Robinson looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals will designate rookie DL Darius Robinson to return off IR

The Arizona Cardinals are designating rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson to return off of injured reserve, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

10 hours ago

Zay Jones makes a catch...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Zay Jones receives roster exemption upon return from suspension

Cardinals receiver Zay Jones has served his five-game suspension, and the NFL granted him a one-game roster exemption as he works his way back onto the field.

10 hours ago

Guard Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals lose RG Will Hernandez for season due to knee injury

Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez will miss the rest of the 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered in Week 5.

13 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: A look at the biggest moments in Cardinals’ Week 5 win over San Francisco 49ers

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker and NFL analyst Jay Feely joins Bickley & Marotta to discuss Sunday's comeback win over the 49ers in San Francisco.

15 hours ago

Cardinals lose RG Will Hernandez for season due to knee injury