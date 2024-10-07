Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Schedule: ASU has early start time vs. Cincinnati; Arizona-Colorado gets day kickoff

Oct 7, 2024, 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a third down conversion during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils visit Cincinnati on Oct. 19 for a 9 a.m. MST kickoff against the Bearcats, the Big 12 announced Monday.

That ASU and Cincinnati matchup will kick off the conference’s slate that Saturday. The game will air on ESPN+.

On Oct. 19, the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) will host the Colorado Buffaloes at 1 p.m. MST on FOX.

Arizona State (4-1), which beat Kansas on Saturday, will be entering that game coming off a longer week. Its next game comes Friday at home against No. 16 Utah.

The Wildcats are coming off a loss to Texas Tech and face No. 14 BYU on the road at 1 p.m. MST this coming Saturday. FOX will carry that game and be in Provo for its Big Noon Kickoff show.

That will lead into UA’s home game against Colorado the following weekend.

Big 12 football schedule for ASU, Arizona – Oct. 18/19

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma State at BYU – 7:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona State at Cincinnati – 9 a.m. MST (ESPN+)

Houston at Kansas – 12:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Colorado at Arizona – 1 p.m. MST (FOX)

Baylor at Texas Tech – 1 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

Central Florida at Iowa State – 4:30 p.m. MST (FOX or FS1)

Kansas State at West Virginia – 4:30 p.m. MST (FOX or FS1)

TCU at Utah – 7:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

