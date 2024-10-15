‘WICKED’ Premier Benefitting Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Oct 15, 2024, 1:00 AM | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 9:01 am
Harkins Theatres is giving you exclusive early access to the highly anticipated Wicked movie—ONE DAY before the general public! Plus, 100% of ticket purchases will benefit Phoenix Children’s Behavioral Health Program!
Your ticket includes: A complimentary cocktail or mocktail, free popcorn, a premium gift bag and Wickedly fun photo opps at Harkins premier set-up!
Click here to buy your tickets to support PCH and see a special advanced screening of ‘WICKED’!!