‘WICKED’ Premier Benefitting Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Harkins Theatres is giving you exclusive early access to the highly anticipated Wicked movie—ONE DAY before the general public! Plus, 100% of ticket purchases will benefit Phoenix Children’s Behavioral Health Program!

Your ticket includes: A complimentary cocktail or mocktail, free popcorn, a premium gift bag and Wickedly fun photo opps at Harkins premier set-up!

Click here to buy your tickets to support PCH and see a special advanced screening of ‘WICKED’!!