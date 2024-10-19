The Arizona State offense never found its footing with backup quarterback Jeff Sims in a 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

ASU (5-2, 2-2) flashed a dominant performance early, as a three-and-out for the Bearcats’ (5-2, 3-1) opening drive was followed by a six-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that featured two 20-plus yard plays by the Sun Devils.

Cornerback Keith Abney II intercepted Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby to end the next drive, but the avalanche of missed opportunities started soon after with Cam Skattebo’s first fumble of the season.

Later in the first half, ASU went with a screen pass to Skattebo on fourth-and-two that went for a loss of seven. The Sun Devils went for it again on fourth-and-one and Skattebo couldn’t find a running lane going down as a loss of one.

Critically, Arizona State also had a third down that was called back for an illegal shift pre-snap after it was converted by tight end and former Bearcat Chamon Metayer.

Sims finished the game 12 of 23 for 155 yards with 53 rushing yards on 14 carries, playing within a visibly limited offensive game plan.

He found his first deep connection of the day on a fourth-quarter shot to Jordyn Tyson, who won a tug-of-war battle for the 42-yard reception.

It would be for naught as Ian Hershey proceeded to miss a 48-yard field goal. He missed another on the Sun Devils’ next drive.

The defense had a much cleaner second half to put ASU in position for the comeback effort, holding the Bearcats without second-half points. Skattebo finished with 75 yards and was responsible for both ASU touchdowns.

Sorsby, who ASU coach Kenny Dillingham called this week the best quarterback ASU has played to this point, finished 23 of 31 for 206 yards with two rushing scores in the win.