Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State offense falters behind Jeff Sims in road loss to Cincinnati

Oct 19, 2024, 12:44 PM

Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby vs. Arizona State...

Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 19, 2024 in Cincinnati. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona State offense never found its footing with backup quarterback Jeff Sims in a 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

ASU (5-2, 2-2) flashed a dominant performance early, as a three-and-out for the Bearcats’ (5-2, 3-1) opening drive was followed by a six-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that featured two 20-plus yard plays by the Sun Devils.

Cornerback Keith Abney II intercepted Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby to end the next drive, but the avalanche of missed opportunities started soon after with Cam Skattebo’s first fumble of the season.

Later in the first half, ASU went with a screen pass to Skattebo on fourth-and-two that went for a loss of seven. The Sun Devils went for it again on fourth-and-one and Skattebo couldn’t find a running lane going down as a loss of one.

RELATED STORIES

Critically, Arizona State also had a third down that was called back for an illegal shift pre-snap after it was converted by tight end and former Bearcat Chamon Metayer.

Sims finished the game 12 of 23 for 155 yards with 53 rushing yards on 14 carries, playing within a visibly limited offensive game plan.

He found his first deep connection of the day on a fourth-quarter shot to Jordyn Tyson, who won a tug-of-war battle for the 42-yard reception.

It would be for naught as Ian Hershey proceeded to miss a 48-yard field goal. He missed another on the Sun Devils’ next drive.

The defense had a much cleaner second half to put ASU in position for the comeback effort, holding the Bearcats without second-half points. Skattebo finished with 75 yards and was responsible for both ASU touchdowns.

Sorsby, who ASU coach Kenny Dillingham called this week the best quarterback ASU has played to this point, finished 23 of 31 for 206 yards with two rushing scores in the win.

Arizona State Football

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy...

Damon Allred

Big 12 announces Week 10 TV, times for Arizona-UCF, ASU-Oklahoma State football

Fans watching Arizona and ASU football on Nov. 2 won't have to change the channel as their respective games run back-to-back on FS1.

1 day ago

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham...

Damon Allred

Dillingham clarifies ‘unacceptable’ postgame comments on ASU football’s kicking game

Kenny Dillingham said his comments on the ASU kicking game were "unacceptable" because of the negative impact it had on kicker Ian Hershey.

1 day ago

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chie...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU and current 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall makes NFL debut 50 days after being shot in chest

Former Arizona State and current 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday, 50 days after he was shot through the chest.

2 days ago

Oregon coach Dan Lanning...

Associated Press

AP Top 25: ASU, Arizona get no votes after losses, Oregon becomes fourth team ranked No. 1

Neither ASU nor Arizona picked up votes in the AP Top 25 after losses on Saturday, and Oregon moved up to claim the top spot.

2 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his players as the come off the field during the...

David Veenstra

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologizes for postgame comments about kicking game

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for his postgame comments on the kicking game after Saturday's 24-14 loss at Cincinnati.

3 days ago

ASU K Ian Hershey...

Damon Allred

Got a leg? Dillingham says Arizona State to hold open tryouts at kicker on Monday

Open tryouts at kicker are coming Monday for Arizona State students, head coach Kenny Dillingham said after a loss at Cincinnati.

3 days ago

Arizona State offense falters behind Jeff Sims in road loss to Cincinnati