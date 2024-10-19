The Phoenix Suns waived center Frank Kaminsky ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the team announced Saturday.

The Suns roster was trimmed to 17 players after the latest move.

Kaminsky, a former Sun from 2019-22, had signed a training camp deal with the team on Sept. 26.

The big man appeared in four of the Suns’ five preseason games, coming off the bench each instance. He saw the most action (15 minutes) in a 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 13, contributing seven points on 2-of-4 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.

Kaminsky, 31, has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season, when the Wisconsin product had stints with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. The 7-footer averaged 2.5 points while only getting a bit over six minutes of court time between the two clubs.

He spent last season competing in Serbia.

Kaminsky said the invitation to play (again) for the Suns had him “back where (he) wanted to be all along.”

In three seasons with Phoenix, Kaminsky averaged 8.2 points on 46.8% shooting and 4.3 rebounds before being waived late in the 2021-22 campaign.

Here is the Phoenix Suns roster as of Oct. 19:

Grayson Allen (G)

Bradley Beal (G)

Bol Bol (F/C)

Devin Booker (G)

Jalen Bridges (F)

Ryan Dunn (F)

Kevin Durant (F)

Collin Gillespie (G)

Oso Ighodaro (F)

Tyus Jones (G)

Damion Lee (G)

Monte Morris (G)

Jusuf Nurkic (C)

Josh Okogie (G/F)

Royce O’Neale (F)

Mason Plumlee (C)

TyTy Washington Jr. (G)

