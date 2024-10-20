Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

AP Top 25: ASU, Arizona get no votes after losses, Oregon becomes fourth team ranked No. 1

Oct 20, 2024, 11:31 AM

Oregon coach Dan Lanning...

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after his team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette on Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Neither ASU nor Arizona picked up votes in The Associated Press college football poll after losses on Saturday, and Oregon moved up to claim the top spot after Texas lost at home to Georgia.

Oregon became the fourth team this season to hold the No. 1 ranking, moving into the top spot on Sunday for the first time in 12 years.

Vanderbilt made its first appearance since the 2013 season, at No. 25, and defending national champion Michigan fell out after a second straight loss dropped it to 4-3.

Unbeaten Oregon followed its one-point home win over Ohio State with its first road shutout in 32 years, a 35-0 rout of Purdue, and received 59 of 61 first-place votes.

Georgia, which has won three straight games since its loss to Alabama, made a three-spot jump to No. 2 on the strength of its 30-15 win at previously No. 1 Texas. The Bulldogs got the other two first-place votes.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State were idle Saturday and held their spots. Texas dropped to No. 5 after Georgia held it 28 points under its scoring average.

Miami prevailed in a wild game at Louisville and remained No. 6, and Tennessee rose four spots to No. 7 following its win over Alabama. LSU, Clemson and Iowa State rounded out the top 10.

No team this season has held the No. 1 spot for more than three straight weeks. Georgia topped the poll in the preseason but a one-point win at unranked Kentucky in Week 3 bumped the Bulldogs out. Texas took over for two weeks, then gave way to Alabama following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia.

Alabama lasted one week at No. 1, getting upset at Vanderbilt after its win over Georgia. That allowed Texas to return to the top for two weeks.

Chip Kelly was coach of the only other Oregon teams to reach No. 1. The 2012 Ducks, led by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, were in the top spot for one week in November 2012 after following a 10-0 start with a loss to Stanford. The 2010 team, which lost to Auburn in the BCS title game, spent six weeks at No. 1.

This marks the first time since 2012 that four teams will play a game as the No. 1 team in the same season. Oregon was among the four that year. The others were Southern California, Alabama and Notre Dame. The other seasons since 2000 with four or more No. 1 teams were 2007 (4), 2008 (6) and 2010 (4).

Tennessee’s 24-17 win over Alabama produced the biggest moves in the poll. The Volunteers jumped from No. 11 to No. 7. The Crimson Tide dropped eight spots to No. 15, their lowest ranking since 2010.

Texas’ loss to Georgia was the first by a No. 1 team at home against a top-five opponent since Miami beat Florida State 17-16 in 1991.

AP Top 25

  1. Oregon (59)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami FL
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt (92 points)

Others receiving votes: Washington State (46), Syracuse (15), UNLV (5), Duke (2), South Carolina (1), Nebraska (1), Liberty (1)

