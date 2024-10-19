November Nights

Promotions

Arizona Sports and Red Bird Farms Chicken are teaming up to bring you an exclusive limited-edition Wolf & Luke Red Run Tee Shirt. Be among the FIRST 25 fans to join us on Friday, October 25th at the Safeway located at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. and Raintree Dr. between 4 pm - 6 pm and claim your FREE shirt with proof of purchase of any Red Bird Farms Chicken product!