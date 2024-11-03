Pickleball Tournament benefitting Operation Santa Claus

Promotions

Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts! Take part in the Arizona Sports Pickleball Tournament presented by Sanderson Ford. This exciting event will take place on Nov. 22 at Chicken N Pickle in Westgate. Competitors of all skill levels are encouraged to compete for the grand prize of $500 and the coveted Golden Paddle! Your favorite Arizona Sports hosts will be competing against each other and other local sports celebrities on the NÜTRL Court. All proceeds will benefit Operation Santa Claus.