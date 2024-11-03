Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football receives votes in AP Top 25 poll after win over Oklahoma State

Nov 3, 2024, 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Tight end Josh Ford #40 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys fends off defensive back Xavion Alford #2 and defensive back Shamari Simmons #7 of the Arizona State Sun Devils for a 26-yard catch to the eight yard line before a touchdown run in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

BAILEY LEASURE


Arizona State football received three votes in the The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll following its 42-21 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

ASU has received votes a few times this season, but is still waiting for its first appearance in the Top 25 under head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021 with the win on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (6-2, 3-2) return home to Tempe for a matchup with UCF on Saturday, as the Knights are coming off a 56-12 win over Arizona.

The conference has four teams ranked in the AP poll between No. 9 BYU, No. 17 Iowa State, No. 21 Colorado and No.22 Kansas State. The Sun Devils play Kansas State and BYU in two of their final three remaining games in the regular season.

Oregon top of AP poll, Ohio State moves up

Oregon was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the AP poll on Sunday, strengthening its bid for the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.

Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State, the Buckeyes’ eighth in a row in the series. No. 4 Miami, which beat Duke, and No. 5 Texas, which was idle, each moved up a spot. Penn State, which had been in the top five in the previous four polls, slipped to No. 6.

Indiana jumped five spots to No. 8, its highest ranking since it was No. 7 in 2020 — and best in a non-pandemic season since the Hoosiers were No. 4 during their 1967 Rose Bowl season. The Hoosiers rolled past Michigan State 47-10 on the road to go 9-0 for the first time in program history; every win this season has been by double digits.

SMU’s 48-25 win over Pittsburgh earned the Mustangs a promotion from No. 20 to No. 13. — the biggest upward movement this week. They haven’t been ranked so high since they were No. 3 on Oct. 1, 1985, two years before the NCAA levied the “death penalty” that shut down the program in 1987 for egregious rules violations. The school also chose not to field a team in 1988.

AP Top 25 

  1. Oregon (62)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. LSU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Army
  19. Clemson
  20. Washington State
  21. Colorado
  22. Kansas State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Missouri (81), South Carolina (58), Tulane (41), UNLV (9), Louisiana-Lafayette (9), Washington (4), Arizona State (3), Iowa (2), Texas Tech (2).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona State football receives votes in AP Top 25 poll after win over Oklahoma State