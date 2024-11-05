The college basketball season is here, as Arizona State women’s hoops opened the campaign with a win on Monday while the men’s team tips off Tuesday night.

As the two programs begin their first seasons in the Big 12, ASU announced several gameday experience updates at Desert Financial Arena.

Many updates are being made under the hood. About $15 million worth of infrastructure upgrades to improve the arena’s mechanical and electrical operations are underway for the 50-year-old building. They began this past summer.

Fans will be able to partake in new menu items at the arena, as well as ASU basketball legend bobblehead giveaways for James Harden and Briann January (dates to be determined). ASU is offering in-seat dining for courtside seats, and renovations were made to the Coors Light Club Chill.

Player-edition Adidas jerseys of current student-athletes will also be available.

New signature food items based on ASU’s opponents include smoked ham and cheese “bear claws” against Baylor, gator tacos versus Central Florida and seafood boil when Houston visits. New kid’s meals will include an Uncrustable, small popcorn and juice.

“Much like we’ve introduced this fall for football at Mountain America Stadium, we’re enhancing the gameday atmosphere at Desert Financial Arena to create unforgettable experiences for our fans and Sun Devil supporters of all ages,” ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said in a press release.

“We’re continuing to explore future improvements to the arena and new ways to continue to elevate game day on campus.”

Rossini said shortly after getting hired this year that enhancing the gameday experience for ASU basketball was a priority.

Arizona State begins its men’s basketball slate against Idaho State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

