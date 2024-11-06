TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not stand pat this NFL trade deadline with the Monday acquisition of former Denver Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

As for how Cardinals fans feel about the lone move, that’s certainly up for debate.

Taking a day to reset and get a good look at the rest of the league’s movement, here are the pros and cons to Arizona’s NFL trade deadline:

Cons to Cardinals NFL trade deadline

When it comes to the flashy meter, Arizona’s deal is not like some of the others that took place across the NFL.

Ossenfort had plenty of money to spend but instead decided to go with a linebacker that counts as $1.55 million against the cap in 2024 before hitting free agency in the offseason.

The production hasn’t been there in 2024, either, with Browning missing four games due to a foot injury and accounting for seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, in five games played.

As of Wednesday, Arizona still has $18.3 million in cap space this year. That’s good enough for the ninth most in the NFL, per OverTheCap.

Why not burn a fifth-round pick and instead bring in a more proven pass rusher in the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari? Much like Browning, Ojulari is in a contract year and carries a manageable cap hit of $2.1 million, per OverTheCap.

He has 22 career sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 36 QB hits across four seasons. And he is the brother of injured Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari.

There are availability issues to consider when it comes to Azeez Ojulari as well. He appeared in just 18 games in 2022 and 2023, but that hasn’t been the case this season. The veteran has appeared in all nine games for the Giants, registering six sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

Browning could also cost less this offseason if the Cardinals decide to bring him back. With Ojulari, there is a good chance multiple teams get into a bidding war for his services on a multi-year level.

Still, for a team fighting to remain atop the NFC West, many were left wanting something more like an Ojulari move from the GM as the deadline hit Tuesday.

Pros to Cardinals’ NFL trade deadline

On the pros side, Ossenfort didn’t leverage the future for a chance at short-term success.

Did you see some of the moves around the league?

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and his hefty contract still commanded a third-rounder, fourth-rounder and a sixth from the Washington Commanders, who also got back a fifth-rounder back in return from the New Orleans Saints.

The cornerback has not played more than 10 games the last three seasons and has just two passes defensed and 30 tackles in 2024.

Here’s another wild one:

The Dallas Cowboys — fresh off placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve — acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers for a fourth-rounder.

And sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ addition of former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith for a seventh-rounder looks cheap on the surface. Take a look at his cap hits of $13.4 million and $14.1 million over the next two seasons and that thinking isn’t so airtight.

With this week’s minimal move, Ossenfort keeps his wealth of draft capital mostly intact while taking a flier on Browning.

First look at new Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Baron Browning during Wednesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/Wz9o6OgX9k — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 6, 2024

The linebacker has flashed his potential across four seasons. He’s got 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 21 QB hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed across his career.

At the very least, he provides the team with another option for added depth.

And did I mention Arizona’s $118.8 million in cap space for 2025? There’s plenty of money to spend next offseason after opting against adding more pieces at the deadline.

Final verdict

Looking at the long-term blueprint Ossenfort appears to be following, the pros outweigh the cons for the Cardinals, who are clearly ahead of schedule in the win-loss column.

Now with saying that, Ossenfort not opening the wallet this offseason and bringing in some serious upgrades given the team’s cap space would put that thinking in question.

