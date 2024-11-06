Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Weighing the pros and cons of the Cardinals’ quiet trade deadline

Nov 6, 2024, 12:23 PM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not stand pat this NFL trade deadline with the Monday acquisition of former Denver Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

As for how Cardinals fans feel about the lone move, that’s certainly up for debate.

Taking a day to reset and get a good look at the rest of the league’s movement, here are the pros and cons to Arizona’s NFL trade deadline:

Cons to Cardinals NFL trade deadline

When it comes to the flashy meter, Arizona’s deal is not like some of the others that took place across the NFL.

RELATED STORIES

Ossenfort had plenty of money to spend but instead decided to go with a linebacker that counts as $1.55 million against the cap in 2024 before hitting free agency in the offseason.

The production hasn’t been there in 2024, either, with Browning missing four games due to a foot injury and accounting for seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, in five games played.

As of Wednesday, Arizona still has $18.3 million in cap space this year. That’s good enough for the ninth most in the NFL, per OverTheCap.

Why not burn a fifth-round pick and instead bring in a more proven pass rusher in the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari? Much like Browning, Ojulari is in a contract year and carries a manageable cap hit of $2.1 million, per OverTheCap.

He has 22 career sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 36 QB hits across four seasons. And he is the brother of injured Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari.

There are availability issues to consider when it comes to Azeez Ojulari as well. He appeared in just 18 games in 2022 and 2023, but that hasn’t been the case this season. The veteran has appeared in all nine games for the Giants, registering six sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

Browning could also cost less this offseason if the Cardinals decide to bring him back. With Ojulari, there is a good chance multiple teams get into a bidding war for his services on a multi-year level.

Still, for a team fighting to remain atop the NFC West, many were left wanting something more like an Ojulari move from the GM as the deadline hit Tuesday.

Pros to Cardinals’ NFL trade deadline

On the pros side, Ossenfort didn’t leverage the future for a chance at short-term success.

Did you see some of the moves around the league?

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and his hefty contract still commanded a third-rounder, fourth-rounder and a sixth from the Washington Commanders, who also got back a fifth-rounder back in return from the New Orleans Saints.

The cornerback has not played more than 10 games the last three seasons and has just two passes defensed and 30 tackles in 2024.

Here’s another wild one:

The Dallas Cowboys — fresh off placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve — acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers for a fourth-rounder.

And sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ addition of former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith for a seventh-rounder looks cheap on the surface. Take a look at his cap hits of $13.4 million and $14.1 million over the next two seasons and that thinking isn’t so airtight.

With this week’s minimal move, Ossenfort keeps his wealth of draft capital mostly intact while taking a flier on Browning.

The linebacker has flashed his potential across four seasons. He’s got 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 21 QB hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed across his career.

At the very least, he provides the team with another option for added depth.

And did I mention Arizona’s $118.8 million in cap space for 2025? There’s plenty of money to spend next offseason after opting against adding more pieces at the deadline.

Final verdict

Looking at the long-term blueprint Ossenfort appears to be following, the pros outweigh the cons for the Cardinals, who are clearly ahead of schedule in the win-loss column.

Now with saying that, Ossenfort not opening the wallet this offseason and bringing in some serious upgrades given the team’s cap space would put that thinking in question.

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes QB Kyler Murray has yet to hit his ceiling....

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray hasn’t hit his ceiling yet

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes there's still more to unlock when it comes to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

13 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride celebrates after a play. For a third straight game, the tight end...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Trey McBride has a hurdling problem

He swears he's trying to quit. But like a moth to a flame, Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride just can't get away from his hurdling habits.

15 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker runs during a game against the New York Jets....

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker’s impact on Arizona Cardinals cannot be quantified

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker continues to show why he's one of the best in the game as contract decisions loom large this offseason.

20 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks to throw during his team's Week 10 win over the New York Je...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray ‘not satisfied’ by 4-game win streak, Week 10 effort vs. Jets

Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is hungry for more following his team's fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker celebrates midgame. The safety reached 100 tackles for the season a...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker notches 5th season with at least 100 tackles

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker needed just 10 games to hit the 100-tackle mark in 2024 after registering nine against the New York Jets.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs the rock against the New York Jets. The Cardinals remain ato...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals head into bye week with NFC West lead in hand

The Arizona Cardinals kept their NFC West lead intact behind an absolute throttling of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Sunday.

2 days ago

Weighing the pros and cons of the Cardinals’ quiet trade deadline