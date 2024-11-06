Arizona State will hold out linebacker Keyshaun Elliott against Central Florida on Saturday due to a stinger injury suffered last week, head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters Wednesday.

ASU’s head coach said the team is being “precautious” and that stingers sometimes reaggravate if players come back too soon.

Elliott’s departure is a hit as the Sun Devils line up to face a UCF squad that features running back RJ Harvey, who is third in the nation with 1,201 rushing yards through nine games thus far.

The Arizona State linebacker has 45 tackles, an interception, a sack and a pass defensed this year.

ASU could turn to Caleb McCullough with Elliott out, and McCullough has been plenty productive alongside his fellow linebacker.

His role increased in the first half of Arizona State’s game against Utah with Elliott sidelined for a half due to a penalty suspension. McCullough put together a performance good enough to earn the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor. He posted two picks and 12 tackles, with 1.5 for loss.

Dillingham has no update on RB Cam Skattebo

Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was deemed doubtful to questionable to play by Dillingham at the start of the week due to an undisclosed injury, and Dillingham had no updates Wednesday with his star rusher not practicing.

ASU still listed Skattebo as the starter on the depth chart Tuesday night, however.

