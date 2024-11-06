Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott ruled out against UCF

Nov 6, 2024, 12:40 PM

Wide receiver Kevin Coleman #3 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs past linebacker Keyshaun Elli...

Wide receiver Kevin Coleman #3 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs past linebacker Keyshaun Elliott #44 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona State will hold out linebacker Keyshaun Elliott against Central Florida on Saturday due to a stinger injury suffered last week, head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters Wednesday.

ASU’s head coach said the team is being “precautious” and that stingers sometimes reaggravate if players come back too soon.

Elliott’s departure is a hit as the Sun Devils line up to face a UCF squad that features running back RJ Harvey, who is third in the nation with 1,201 rushing yards through nine games thus far.

The Arizona State linebacker has 45 tackles, an interception, a sack and a pass defensed this year.

RELATED STORIES

ASU could turn to Caleb McCullough with Elliott out, and McCullough has been plenty productive alongside his fellow linebacker.

His role increased in the first half of Arizona State’s game against Utah with Elliott sidelined for a half due to a penalty suspension. McCullough put together a performance good enough to earn the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor. He posted two picks and 12 tackles, with 1.5 for loss.

Dillingham has no update on RB Cam Skattebo

Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was deemed doubtful to questionable to play by Dillingham at the start of the week due to an undisclosed injury, and Dillingham had no updates Wednesday with his star rusher not practicing.

ASU still listed Skattebo as the starter on the depth chart Tuesday night, however.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State, football...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State football lands 3-star safety, Valley native Zeth Angel Thues

Liberty High School safety Zeth Angel Thues announced his commitment to Arizona State football on social media Monday evening.

13 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils scores a 50-yard touchdown off a short...

David Veenstra

ASU’s Cam Skattebo ‘questionable’ Saturday vs. Kansas State

Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo is questionable for Saturday’s game against Kansas State, coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday.

18 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown d...

Arizona Sports

Kickoff times are out: Arizona State gets ranked Kansas State, BYU on ESPN

The Big 12 announced kickoff times and TV assignments for Arizona State's next two games against currently ranked Kansas State and BYU.

20 hours ago

Southwest Mississippi Community College WR Jordan Scott (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

ASU football picks up commitments from 3 wide receivers after huge recruiting weekend

Three wide receiver prospects committed to ASU football on Sunday after visiting for the Sun Devils' victory over UCF on Saturday.

1 day ago

ASU QB Sam Leavitt...

Bailey Leasure

ASU football receives votes in AP Top 25 poll after win over UCF

Arizona State football received 35 votes in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll following its win over UCF on Saturday.

2 days ago

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) scores a touchdown over Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...

Bailey Leasure

Former ASU and current 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall scores first NFL touchdown

Former ASU and current 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall scored his first career NFL touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

2 days ago

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott ruled out against UCF