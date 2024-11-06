Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal chased down Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat in the lane for a monster block off the backboard Wednesday at Footprint Center.

The Suns turned the ball over leading to a fastbreak opportunity for Robinson. Driving down the middle of the lane, Robinson peeked at Grayson Allen to his right and went up for the layup with his left hand.

Beal with the chase-down 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Ifk3kx9lfK — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 7, 2024

Beal was trailing the play and took off one step inside the free-throw line to slam the ball off the backboard.

Phoenix regained possession, and Devin Booker scored on a second effort the other way.

Beal got off to a slow start offensively but maintained his impressive defensive effort in the first half against Miami whether he was fighting through screens or getting his hand on the ball. Beal’s prowess on defense this season has been a big deal for a Suns team that ranked fifth in defensive rating before Wednesday’s game tipped off.

He did not score in the first half but added two assists, a steal and two blocks.

The Suns trailed Miami 58-55 at the break. Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

