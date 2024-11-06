Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bradley Beal chases down Heat’s Duncan Robinson for monster block

Nov 6, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

Bradley Beal...

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) drives against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal chased down Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat in the lane for a monster block off the backboard Wednesday at Footprint Center.

The Suns turned the ball over leading to a fastbreak opportunity for Robinson. Driving down the middle of the lane, Robinson peeked at Grayson Allen to his right and went up for the layup with his left hand.

Beal was trailing the play and took off one step inside the free-throw line to slam the ball off the backboard.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix regained possession, and Devin Booker scored on a second effort the other way.

Beal got off to a slow start offensively but maintained his impressive defensive effort in the first half against Miami whether he was fighting through screens or getting his hand on the ball. Beal’s prowess on defense this season has been a big deal for a Suns team that ranked fifth in defensive rating before Wednesday’s game tipped off.

He did not score in the first half but added two assists, a steal and two blocks.

The Suns trailed Miami 58-55 at the break. Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Tune to 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app to catch the second half. 

Phoenix Suns

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Suns lose OT crunch-time duel to Kings without Kevin Durant

It was a rather sudden bit of feedback on how much the Phoenix Suns would miss Kevin Durant (left calf strain), particularly in crunch time, in a 127-119 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis...

Damon Allred

Suns lose to Kings in overtime, snap perfect start to season at home

The Phoenix Suns couldn't pull ahead of the Sacramento Kings in overtime on Sunday, falling 127-118. It was Phoenix's first home loss this year.

1 day ago

Suns C Jusuf Nurkic...

Damon Allred

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic out vs. Kings after starting despite ankle injury

Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out of the second half of the Phoenix Suns' game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday with a left ankle injury.

2 days ago

kevin durant, suns...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant’s calf strain halts Suns’ tremendous progress to begin season

Kevin Durant is sidelined by a left calf strain for two weeks and it'll test the Phoenix Suns in a few ways.

3 days ago

Kevin Durant...

Alex Weiner

Suns superstar Kevin Durant suffers left calf strain

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant suffered a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

3 days ago

Jalen Bridges #15 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on ...

Bailey Leasure

Jalen Bridges shines as Valley Suns drop opening game to Santa Cruz Warriors

The Valley Suns, Phoenix's G League team, played its first game Friday night in a losing effort to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

3 days ago

Suns’ Bradley Beal chases down Heat’s Duncan Robinson for monster block