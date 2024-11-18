With the Arizona Cardinals coming out of a bye, it’s time to hand out some midseason hardware.

Who’s been the MVP of the team? Which rookie has shined the most? Who’s in store for big second half of 2024?

Cardinals Corner podcast co-hosts Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval give their takes:

Cardinals Corner podcast midseason awards

MVP

Drake: RB James Conner

Kyler Murray could easily be the pick here, but for me, running back James Conner continues to set the tone for the offense and team. Even when he’s not effective in the run game, he still finds ways to make an impact, whether as a pass catcher or picking up a block. He’s easily in the extension tier at this point.

Koval: QB Kyler Murray

At the beginning of the season, I would have thought I would be writing this about Marvin Harrison Jr. Instead, we stay on the offensive side of the ball and go with the man himself, Kyler Murray. As the season has advanced, Kyler has shown how much more comfortable he is in this offense. He’s the kind of player all Cardinals fans had hoped to see after he was drafted No. 1 overall. We’re all witnessing it on the field now and I’m happy to be along for the ride.

Rookie of the year

Drake: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals have seen numerous rookies make an impact this season. But when it comes down to it, no one has been more productive than Marvin Harrison Jr. His chemistry with Murray grows each week and the dude is all about ball. For me, the next step for Harrison is to do it consistently.

Koval: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Will Rabbit please stand up, because he has quietly put together the most complete performance we have seen from this Cardinals rookie class. This fourth-round pick has proven it doesn’t matter where you are drafted — a slogan as you put your head down and get the job done — and that’s exactly what Rabbit has done. With plenty of injuries and moving pieces in the DB’s room, I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in the second half of the season.

Unsung hero

Drake: OT Kelvin Beachum

The Cardinals’ offense could have been cooked with the loss of Jonah Williams in Week 1. Beachum has been more than serviceable at right tackle and has helped with continuity in the trenches. punter Blake Gillikin is a very close second for me.

Koval: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

I sound like a broken record with this one, but if we don’t talk about linemen, that means they are doing their job and I’m not sure I’ve mentioned Paris Johnson Jr. five times this season. Switching from right to left guard in the offseason isn’t easy for anyone, especially a second-year player, but Johnson Jr. has put together an incredibly efficient season. He has held his own on the line and helped give Murray an MVP-caliber season.

Comeback Cardinal

Drake: LB Kyzir White

After going down with the season-ending biceps injury last year, White returned at MIKE backer and has not lost a step. Budda Baker gets a ton of recognition for his play (and rightfully so), but White deserves his fair share, too.

Koval: DT Dante Stills

This was the hardest question for me to answer. A lot of players fit the bill for Comeback Cardinal but there is one I want to shine some light on: Dante Stills (cue the West Virginia fight song). Stills entered the season buried on the depth chart but has tied his sack total from last season already and is on track to surpass his total tackles from last year. As he has grown this season, he forced a fumble against the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. No, the Cardinals did not recover, but it was a sign of the Cardinals’ ability to create pressure in the pocket when they need, and Stills showed his ability to do that.

Biggest surprise

Drake: K Chad Ryland

He’s the only answer. Since his first kick as a Cardinal was blocked, the youngster has been a huge part of Arizona’s success with a trio of game-winning kicks. Things will get really interesting once Matt Prater is healthy enough to return.

Koval: K Chad Ryland

Considering that my biggest surprise for this season did not start the season on the roster, I would say that’s a shocker. Ryland admittedly was called off his couch to step in for the injured Prater and has done nothing but knock it out of the park following his one blocked kick versus the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has not missed a kick and has three game-winners under his belt. Hats off to you, Chad Ryland.

Second-half MVP prediction

Drake: QB Kyler Murray

Murray has been exactly what this team has needed. He can flex the Superman muscles if he wants — or he can hand off the rock and let his playmakers create. He’s in tune with this offense and coordinator Drew Petzing, is being smart with the football and is now getting a week to recharge. That spells danger for the defenses remaining on what should be an easier schedule.

Koval: RB Trey Benson

I’m once again giving some love to the rookies but this time it is Trey Benson. Benson showed his running and pass-catching ability against the Bears and the Jets right before the bye week, which could be a good sign of things to come. The Cardinals rely heavily on their run game and James Conner has been sensational this season, so finding carries for Benson has been tricky. But it seems Petzing in the past few weeks has found a role for Benson, and I want to see how it expands as the season continues.

