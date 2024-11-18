After Arizona State’s win at Kansas State on Saturday, the Sun Devils found themselves ranked for the first time since 2021.

In Kenny Dillingham’s second year at the helm, ASU will be back in a bowl game for the first time since their Las Vegas Bowl loss three years ago.

Even though all but two of the former Pac-12 schools left the conference, current and former Pac-12 football teams will still be part of the existing bowl selection process for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons.

As Week 13 gets underway and with a showdown against BYU set for the Sun Devils on Saturday, here is where the Sun Devils are projected to end up during bowl season.

Predictions: What bowl game can Arizona State get invited to in 2024?

In a quick survey of five bowl predictions refreshed since Saturday, the Holiday Bowl was picked as a landing spot three times with the less illustrious Las Vegas Bowl matching with the Sun Devils twice.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. SMU — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Missouri– Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida – Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

What’s left on Arizona State’s football schedule?

Arizona State sits at 8-2 with two games left this season.

The Sun Devils host No. 14 BYU on Saturday before closing the season in Tucson for the Territorial Cup against Arizona on Nov. 30.

ASU and BYU will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Nov. 23. Listen to play-by-play coverage on 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

