College football bowl projections after Arizona State’s win over Kansas State

Nov 18, 2024, 7:33 AM | Updated: 3:37 pm

YouTube video
David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

After Arizona State’s win at Kansas State on Saturday, the Sun Devils found themselves ranked for the first time since 2021.

In Kenny Dillingham’s second year at the helm, ASU will be back in a bowl game for the first time since their Las Vegas Bowl loss three years ago.

Even though all but two of the former Pac-12 schools left the conference, current and former Pac-12 football teams will still be part of the existing bowl selection process for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons.

As Week 13 gets underway and with a showdown against BYU set for the Sun Devils on Saturday, here is where the Sun Devils are projected to end up during bowl season.

Predictions: What bowl game can Arizona State get invited to in 2024?

In a quick survey of five bowl predictions refreshed since Saturday, the Holiday Bowl was picked as a landing spot three times with the less illustrious Las Vegas Bowl matching with the Sun Devils twice.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. SMU — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Missouri– Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida – Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford: DirecTV Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson — Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. MST on Fox.

What’s left on Arizona State’s football schedule?

Arizona State sits at 8-2 with two games left this season.

The Sun Devils host No. 14 BYU on Saturday before closing the season in Tucson for the Territorial Cup against Arizona on Nov. 30.

ASU and BYU will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Nov. 23. Listen to play-by-play coverage on 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

Arizona State Football

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham...

Damon Allred

ASU’s Dillingham on late-game clock management vs. BYU: ‘Obviously, it worked horribly’

Winning ugly is better than losing, as ASU football has learned this season with a 6-1 record in one-score games, the most such wins in all of FBS.

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: ASU football exceeds expectations meanwhile Arizona Cardinals fall flat vs. Seattle

It was a combo weekend of emotions for Arizona sports fans as the Sun Devils football upset BYU on Saturday before the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Dan Bickley hopes that two weeks from now ASU football fans can move on from the end of game clock error and the Cardinals will have found their way back to the top of the NFC West.

7 hours ago

The Big 12 Championship trophy...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU will make Big 12 Championship with a win vs. Arizona, except for 1 tiebreaker scenario

ASU will make the Big 12 Football Championship Game with a win against Arizona except for one very specific tiebreaker scenario.

7 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a third down conversio...

David Veenstra

Arizona State football lands commitment from 3-star OT recruit Cortavious Tisaby

ASU football has added three-star offensive tackle recruit Cortavious Tisaby to its 2026 recruitment class.

20 hours ago

Jordyn Tyson #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates a first-down reception against the Brigh...

Bailey Leasure

ASU football moves up in AP Top 25 poll after win over BYU

Arizona State football moved up seven spots in The Associated Press' Top 25 Poll following its win against BYU on Saturday.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: ASU is one win away from the Big 12 Championship game

ASU is one win away from the Big 12 Championship game.

2 days ago

