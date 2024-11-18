The NBA’s last two minute report determined that Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle traveled before he hit a game-winner over Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie on Sunday.

But the league’s transparent review process for close games also determined that Randle did not push off Okogie, who went flying to the deck before Randle hit a three at the buzzer for the T-Wolves’ 120-117 win.

From the official report:

Randle (MIN) places his off-arm against Okogie (PHX) and releases from contact as he steps back into his shot attempt. Okogie is not dislodged from his defensive position as a result of illegal contact from Randle.

Randle came off a screen for an inbound play with 2.7 seconds left with Okogie switched onto him. The Timberwolves forward caught the inbounds pass and ripped through Okogie while appearing to shuffle his feet before taking a dribble.

Randle put the ball on the deck twice and nailed the three to break a tie game.

Randle (MIN) lifts his pivot foot prior to releasing his dribble.

A trade pickup in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster with the New York Knicks before this season, Randle finished with 35 points.

His performance offset Suns guard Devin Booker’s 44 points and seven assists.

“Lot of good coverage, good switches,” Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game. “Credit to Randle, he made a tough shot.

“That’s a push-off earlier in the game. It’s not called a push-off late. That can be frustrating — consistency from the start of the game to the end of the game, it’s got to be the same. Josh and the group executed and Randle hit the shot.”

Follow @kzimmermanaz