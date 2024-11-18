Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

NBA last 2 minute report: T-Wolves’ Julius Randle didn’t push off before Suns game-winner

Nov 18, 2024, 3:10 PM

Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves makes a game-winning three-point basket against the...

Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves makes a game-winning three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Target Center on November 17, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 120-117. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The NBA’s last two minute report determined that Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle traveled before he hit a game-winner over Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie on Sunday.

But the league’s transparent review process for close games also determined that Randle did not push off Okogie, who went flying to the deck before Randle hit a three at the buzzer for the T-Wolves’ 120-117 win.

From the official report:

Randle (MIN) places his off-arm against Okogie (PHX) and releases from contact as he steps back into his shot attempt. Okogie is not dislodged from his defensive position as a result of illegal contact from Randle.

Randle came off a screen for an inbound play with 2.7 seconds left with Okogie switched onto him. The Timberwolves forward caught the inbounds pass and ripped through Okogie while appearing to shuffle his feet before taking a dribble.

Randle put the ball on the deck twice and nailed the three to break a tie game.

Randle (MIN) lifts his pivot foot prior to releasing his dribble.

A trade pickup in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster with the New York Knicks before this season, Randle finished with 35 points.

His performance offset Suns guard Devin Booker’s 44 points and seven assists.

“Lot of good coverage, good switches,” Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game. “Credit to Randle, he made a tough shot.

“That’s a push-off earlier in the game. It’s not called a push-off late. That can be frustrating — consistency from the start of the game to the end of the game, it’s got to be the same. Josh and the group executed and Randle hit the shot.”

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate their victory over the Denver Nugget...

Kevin Zimmerman

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal plan to return for Suns’ NBA Cup game against Lakers

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are expected to play for the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

3 hours ago

Cooper Flagg, Duke at Arizona...

Kellan Olson

By all appearances, Cooper Flagg is built to make leap from Duke to No. 1 pick

Cooper Flagg's huge performance in Duke's win at Arizona showed why he's the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

5 hours ago

Suns stars Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Injured Suns stars Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal could return next week vs. Lakers

Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal could be back on the court the next time Phoenix plays on Tuesday against the Lakers.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns: The Phoenix Suns need a break in the worst way

We aren't making grand proclamations about the Phoenix Suns' losing streak! Or is this a shocker? They need to avoid losing stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as much as possible the rest of the way.

3 days ago

Suns guard Devin Booker driving vs. New York Knicks on Nov. 11, 2024 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Kellan Olson

Suns lose 5th straight, head into much-needed 5-day break without games

For as much as the Phoenix Suns require some time off physically, the mental aspect of that showed in Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks.

5 days ago

Devin Booker driving vs. New York Knicks on Nov. 11, 2024 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Suns...

Aaron Schmidt

Suns allow season-high 44 first-quarter points as defense falters in loss to Knicks

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a four-game skid, and their first half performance against the New York Knicks on Wednesday indicates that streak could extend.

5 days ago

NBA last 2 minute report: T-Wolves’ Julius Randle didn’t push off before Suns game-winner