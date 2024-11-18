Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Oso Ighodaro throws down highlight dunks in 1st career start

Nov 18, 2024, 8:30 PM

Oso Ighodaro #4 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns entrusted rookie big man Oso Ighodaro with his first NBA start against the Orlando Magic on Monday, and the second-round pick responded with great energy and a pair of high-flying dunks in the first half.

Ighodaro received a pass from point guard Tyus Jones on a pick-and-roll in the second quarter, and the rookie went up strong for the flush through contact — although he airballed the free throw.

Shortly after, he one-upped himself.

On another feed by Jones on the pick-and-roll, Ighodaro had a running start to the bucket and rose one step in front of the foul line. Orlando’s Tristan de Silva jumped, but Ighodaro soared past him for the emphatic one-handed jam.

Ighodaro is already developing a reel of dunks in his short NBA career, including a strong two-handed slam off a baseline cut in Minnesota.

The Suns had to manage on Monday without Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, leading to Ighodaro’s insertion into the lineup. Phoenix opted for two bigs with Mason Plumlee also starting.

Not a whole lot went right for the Suns during the first half, as Phoenix fell behind 64-48 at the break.

Ighodaro provided a bright spot as a rim runner and rebounder with six points, six rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes.

