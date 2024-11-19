Close
BASIS Phoenix senior Tanay Naik finding innovative ways to fight for environment

Nov 19, 2024, 5:45 AM | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 8:06 am

Character counts...

(Photo courtesy of Tanay Naik)

(Photo courtesy of Tanay Naik)

Character Counts's Profile Picture

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


Arizona Sports

BASIS Phoenix senior Tanay Naik has combined his passion for the environment and his innovation skills to make a difference.

Naik took initiative after seeing trash on hikes with his family to create an app called Picnic, where people can post photos of litter to raise awareness for polluted areas. 

“Picnic allows users to submit photos of litter along with the address of that litter, then environmental cleanup organizations can use those photos to see exactly where the litter is and effectively identify areas that need attention for cleanup,” Naik said.

Educating fellow students on climate is another important focus of Naik’s, which he’s brought to the attention of the Arizona Department of Education. He wrote policy papers advocating for climate education in Arizona’s public schools to influence an increase in funding for a climate curriculum. This issue hits close to home for Naik, who said growing up in Phoenix has shown him the effects of climate change firsthand during intense summer heat. 

Additionally, Naik works with the climate justice branch of AZ AANHPI For Equity, for whom he led a workshop to create 300 climate relief kits. He plans to continue the effort this winter to aid homeless people. 

Naik is a National Youth Council delegate for Project Green Schools and a National Merit Scholar semifinalist. 

“After graduating high school, I hope to continue my work in environmental sustainability, studying both climate science and engineering,” Naik said. “My goal is to learn the skills needed to develop sustainable technologies and renewable energies. Another goal of mine is to show everyone how they can take small individual actions that can still help the environment.”

His interests and energy giving back to the community stretch beyond climate activism. He led an initiative as president of the Science National Honor Society to create over 400 handwritten get well cards for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital last year. He was also involved in a St. Mary’s Food Bank packing event to create over 1,000 food boxes.

Additionally, Naik plays the clarinet, writes poetry, plays on the varsity soccer team and participates in table tennis. He is also a big Arizona Cardinals fan.

