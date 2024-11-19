Arizona Wildcats junior Tetairoa McMillan on Tuesday was among 11 players named semifinalists for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football’s best pass-catcher.

McMillan is third in the nation with 1,136 receiving yards with Arizona (4-6) still set to visit the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday and before hosting the rival Arizona State Sun Devils in the regular season finale.

His receiving yards total trails two other finalists: San Jose State receiver Nick Nash (1,282 yards) and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (1,170).

Also on the list is a player for the Wildcats’ upcoming opponent. TCU’s Jack Bech is sixth in the nation with 982 receiving yards so far this season.

McMillan began the year well-regarded and on the lengthy Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, as well as the Maxwell Award watch list that will be handed out to the nation’s best all-around college player.

The bulk of his production in 2024 has come in two games: a 304-yard performance in the season opener against New Mexico on Aug. 31 and a 202-yard outing on Oct. 26 against West Virginia.

A likely first-round pick, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver piled up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Current Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. won the Biletnikoff trophy last season for his 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior for Ohio State.

LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, who like Harrison were first-round NFL Draft picks, were the other finalists in 2023.

A panel of 600 college football journalists, commentators, announcers, former award winners and former receivers vote for semifinalists, finalists and award winners.

A fan vote accounts for one official vote as well.

Tetairoa McMillan and 10 more 2024 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

Jack Bech (WR), TCU

Ja’Corey Brooks (WR), Louisville

Harold Fannin Jr. (TE), Bowling Green

Tai Felton (WR), Maryland

Tre Harris (WR), Ole Miss

Travis Hunter (WR), Colorado

Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Arizona

Nick Nash (WR), San Jose State

Xavier Restrepo (WR), Miami

Jeremiah Smith (WR), Ohio State

Ryan Williams (WR), Alabama

