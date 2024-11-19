Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan among 11 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

Nov 19, 2024, 8:45 AM

Arizona football WR Tetairoa McMillan is a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist...

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan runs onto the field before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona Wildcats junior Tetairoa McMillan on Tuesday was among 11 players named semifinalists for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football’s best pass-catcher.

McMillan is third in the nation with 1,136 receiving yards with Arizona (4-6) still set to visit the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday and before hosting the rival Arizona State Sun Devils in the regular season finale.

His receiving yards total trails two other finalists: San Jose State receiver Nick Nash (1,282 yards) and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (1,170).

Also on the list is a player for the Wildcats’ upcoming opponent. TCU’s Jack Bech is sixth in the nation with 982 receiving yards so far this season.

RELATED STORIES

McMillan began the year well-regarded and on the lengthy Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, as well as the Maxwell Award watch list that will be handed out to the nation’s best all-around college player.

The bulk of his production in 2024 has come in two games: a 304-yard performance in the season opener against New Mexico on Aug. 31 and a 202-yard outing on Oct. 26 against West Virginia.

A likely first-round pick, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver piled up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Current Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. won the Biletnikoff trophy last season for his 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior for Ohio State.

LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, who like Harrison were first-round NFL Draft picks, were the other finalists in 2023.

A panel of 600 college football journalists, commentators, announcers, former award winners and former receivers vote for semifinalists, finalists and award winners.

A fan vote accounts for one official vote as well.

Tetairoa McMillan and 10 more 2024 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

Jack Bech (WR), TCU
Ja’Corey Brooks (WR), Louisville
Harold Fannin Jr. (TE), Bowling Green
Tai Felton (WR), Maryland
Tre Harris (WR), Ole Miss
Travis Hunter (WR), Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Arizona
Nick Nash (WR), San Jose State
Xavier Restrepo (WR), Miami
Jeremiah Smith (WR), Ohio State
Ryan Williams (WR), Alabama

Arizona Football

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham watches on during No. 21 ASU football's win against No. 14 BYU...

David Veenstra

Kickoff time set for Territorial Cup between Arizona State, Arizona

The Territorial Cup between Arizona State and Arizona in Tucson will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Big 12 announced.

2 days ago

University of Arizona football wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan grabs ball in air over defender...

Payne Moses

Arizona’s WR Tetairoa McMillan becomes program leader in career reception yards vs. TCU

Arizona football wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan became the program leader in career reception yards in a 49-28 loss at TCU.

2 days ago

Arizona football WR Tetairoa McMillan is a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan among 11 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

Arizona Wildcats junior Tetairoa McMillan is among 11 players who Tuesday were named semifinalists for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award.

6 days ago

Head coach Brent Brennan of the Arizona Wildcats walks off the field after the Wildcats defeated th...

David Veenstra

Kickoff time announced for Arizona football’s Week 13 matchup with TCU

Arizona will travel to TCU to face the Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday with the game streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

8 days ago

Defensive back Genesis Smith #12 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates after a defensive stop during t...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Wildcats CB Genesis Smith stands out in win vs. Houston

Defensive back Genesis Smith was confident he and Arizona's defense would get back on track in the Wildcats win on Friday. 

9 days ago

Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona football keeps bowl hopes alive with blowout win over Houston

Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and Arizona ended a five-game losing streak with a win over Houston on Friday night.

10 days ago

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan among 11 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists