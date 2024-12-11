Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award that will be given to college football’s best assistant coach.

A panel of voters for the honor includes head coaches, broadcasters and Football Writers Association of America members. That group cut the list of 15 semifinalists down to five finalists, which includes Arroyo, who is the only one on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s the list of assistants up for the Broyles Award:

ARIZONA STATE – Marcus Arroyo, Offensive Coordinator

INDIANA – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers

NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator

TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator

TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers

What has OC Marcus Arroyo accomplished for ASU in 2024?

Arizona State built its offensive identity around running back Cam Skattebo, who is second in the nation with 2,074 scrimmage yards (1,568 rushing, 506 receiving).

The Sun Devils got balance with a second-half surge from receiver Jordyn Tyson, who before a season-ending injury piled up 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was 11th in the country in QBR, a statistic boosted by his 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions, plus 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with his passing production.

As a team, ASU ranked 30th in the country by averaging 33.1 points per game.

According to CollegeFootballInsiders.com, Arizona State ranked 13th in expected points added (EPA).

The Broyles Award finalist will be awarded on Feb. 13, 2025.

