Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo named Broyles Award finalist

Dec 11, 2024, 2:20 PM

Quarterback Sam Leavitt #10 os ASU talks with quarterbacks coach and OC Marcus Arroyo as he prepare...

Quarterback Sam Leavitt #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks with quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo as he prepares for a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Arizona State won 42-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award that will be given to college football’s best assistant coach.

A panel of voters for the honor includes head coaches, broadcasters and Football Writers Association of America members. That group cut the list of 15 semifinalists down to five finalists, which includes Arroyo, who is the only one on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s the list of assistants up for the Broyles Award:

ARIZONA STATE – Marcus Arroyo, Offensive Coordinator
INDIANA – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers
NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator
TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers

What has OC Marcus Arroyo accomplished for ASU in 2024?

Arizona State built its offensive identity around running back Cam Skattebo, who is second in the nation with 2,074 scrimmage yards (1,568 rushing, 506 receiving).

The Sun Devils got balance with a second-half surge from receiver Jordyn Tyson, who before a season-ending injury piled up 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was 11th in the country in QBR, a statistic boosted by his 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions, plus 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with his passing production.

As a team, ASU ranked 30th in the country by averaging 33.1 points per game.

According to CollegeFootballInsiders.com, Arizona State ranked 13th in expected points added (EPA).

The Broyles Award finalist will be awarded on Feb. 13, 2025.

ASU Football

Quarterback Sam Leavitt #10 os ASU talks with quarterbacks coach and OC Marcus Arroyo as he prepare...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo named Broyles Award finalist

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award given to college football's best assistant coach.

6 hours ago

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward walks on the field before Arizona State's win against BYU on N...

Kevin Zimmerman

Brian Ward delivered water to Sun Devil Stadium before he became Arizona State DC

Phoenix-area native Brian Ward held some unique jobs growing up in the Valley and before becoming Arizona State DC.

9 hours ago

Laterrance Welch...

Arizona Sports

Dismissed ASU football player Laterrance Welch accused of stealing luxury watch from teammate

Laterrance Welch was arrested and booked on charges of theft and trafficking of stolen property around 2:30 p.m. in Scottsdale on Dec. 2.

1 day ago

Arizona State...

Alex Weiner

ASU football receiving more enthusiastic responses from transfer portal

ASU football is not only selling the hope of winning to players in the transfer portal but can use its results to attract talent.

1 day ago

Laterrance Welch...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils transfer tracker: DBs LT Welch, Kamari Wilson enter portal

Here is a list of which Arizona State Sun Devils have entered the transfer portal and where they have committed.

1 day ago

ASU's Dillingham accepts Big 12 Championship trophy...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: Big 12 is a ‘phenomenal league’ despite ASU being lone CFP bid

Big 12 football has a reputation problem, and nowhere is it more clear than the College Football Playoff bracket with ASU as its lone representative.

1 day ago

ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo named Broyles Award finalist