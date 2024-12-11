Close
Report: Heat star Jimmy Butler open to playing for Suns if traded

Dec 11, 2024, 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives against Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Heat forward and six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is open to playing for the Phoenix Suns if Miami elects to trade him, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Charania said Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated to league circles that Butler would be amenable to playing in for the Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Butler is 35 years old and is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

He is a five-time All-NBA player and five-time All-Defense team member. He led Miami to the NBA Finals in the 2020 bubble as well as the 2022-23 playoffs. The Heat lost both series to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Miami entered Wednesday 12-10 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Suns are 12-11 but with a 1-9 record when Kevin Durant is out.

Butler has a $48.8 million cap hit for this season and a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26.

The Suns have three players making more money this year: Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Assuming a Butler trade would not involve Durant or Booker, Beal for Butler would work straight up if not for the NBA’s latest trade restrictions.

Beal has a cap hit of $50.2 million, so while the trade works for the Suns, the Heat are too close to the second apron and would have to offload some additional salary. Beal also has a no-trade clause.

Beal said on an episode of the Run Your Race podcast in October he was looking at Miami and the Milwaukee Bucks as trade destinations from Washington before Phoenix entered the picture ahead of last season.

Lee came out after the report released and called it fabricated, saying his alleged doings from the report would not help his position. He instructed fans to “carry on.” Heat owner Micky Arison reposted Lee’s comments.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

