Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll is the best baserunner in baseball, according to Statcast’s newest metrics

Dec 16, 2024, 5:40 PM

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

No player in Major League Baseball has been a more effective baserunner over the past two seasons than Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, according to new metrics released by Statcast on Monday.

Statcast’s new baserunning run value metric — which measures steals and extra bases taken — not only has Carroll leading MLB for 2024 but also 2023 as the NL Rookie of the Year.

Carroll is worth 24 baserunning runs since the start of 2023, nine ahead of second-place Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds.

RELATED STORIES

He leads MLB in with 13 runs via extra bases taken (non-steal plays when an extra base was taken) and 10 runs via stolen bases (run value from stolen bases) in that stretch.

The eye test backs up the notion that Carroll is an elite baserunner not only for his outrageous speed but how he uses it to take extra bases. When he is on first base, a single will usually get him to at least third and anything in the gap is a run.

He turned a routine ground ball up the middle into three bases on a bobble against the Washington Nationals over the summer. He later scored standing up on an inside-the-park home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers to cap August.

How did Corbin Carroll impacts games on the bases?

Carroll led MLB with 35 bases taken on fly balls, passed balls, wild pitches, balks and defensive indifference to go along with 35 steals this past season, according to Baseball Reference.

In extra bases taken percentage (the rate a runner takes more than one base on a single or more than two on a double when possible), Carroll’s 60% finished seventh in MLB.

He was not the most aggressive base stealer in the sport last year — De La Cruz owns that distinction and paced the league with 67 steals — but he created scoring chances for his teammates with his ability to get 90 feet further consistently.

Carroll had to battle through a difficult first three months last season, which he successfully climbed out of with a terrific second half (.919 OPS). From July 1 on, he was a runs machine, scoring 74 times for the league’s highest-scoring offense.

No one else in baseball scored that many runs in that stretch, with Shohei Ohtani next on the ladder with 67. Leading the league with 14 triples helps with that, as does working with highly respected first base coach Dave McKay.

Carroll also stole 21 bases over the final three months, tied for eighth in MLB after some dry spells early on.

A faster start to the 2025 season would create more opportunities on the bases for the 24-year-old to increase his top-tier baserunning value even higher. He stole 54 bases in 2023.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB...

Associated Press

MLB publishes study on causes for increased pitching injuries

A study by MLB concluded rising velocities, pitch shaping and maximum effort are the likely causes of the vast increase in pitcher injuries.

2 days ago

Ildemaro Vargas...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks bringing back Ildemaro Vargas on minor league deal

A familiar face is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the club has agreed to a minor league contract with infielder Ildemaro Vargas.

2 days ago

Cody Bellinger, Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Yankees trade for Cody Bellinger, creating potential ripple effects for Christian Walker

The Yankees traded for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, their first major move for a hitter and one with possible ripple effects for Christian Walker. 

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Corbin Carroll is the best baserunner in baseball, according to Statcast’s newest metrics

No MLB player has been a more effective baserunner than Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, according to new metrics from Statcast. 

3 days ago

Cory Hahn Diamondbacks named 2024 Trailblazer of the Year by Baseball America...

Payne Moses

Diamondbacks executive Cory Hahn named Trailblazer of the Year by Baseball America

Arizona Diamondbacks executive Cory Hahn was honored as Baseball America's Trailblazer of the Year for his unwavering commitment to positively impact those around him.

4 days ago

Diamondbacks coaching staff...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks announce 2025 coaching staff, Owen Dew named assistant pitching coach

The Diamondbacks unveiled their 2025 coaches under manager Torey Lovullo, announcing additions to both the pitching and hitting staff. 

6 days ago

Corbin Carroll is the best baserunner in baseball, according to Statcast’s newest metrics