As head coach Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the Arizona Cardinals like to say, they controlled what they could control with Sunday’s 30-17 win over the New England Patriots.

By doing so, their hopes at taking the NFC West title — the only way the 7-7 Cardinals are realistically going to punch a ticket into the playoffs — still have a pulse for at least another week.

And with the San Francisco 49ers fading away before our very eyes, the division is now a three-horse race with three massive weeks to go.

As for the Cardinals’ biggest competition for the divisional crown, it’s not as close as the standings make it.

Horns over talons

Seattle may have a pair of wins over the Cardinals in recent weeks, but Seattle isn’t the team Arizona fans should be fearing most when it comes to divisional aspirations.

That honor belongs to the Los Angeles Rams.

While a lot of the attention had been on both the Cardinals and Seahawks early on in the season, Los Angeles now finds itself atop the NFC West after winning seven of its last nine games to improve to 8-6.

L.A. has some quality wins during that span, too, with victories over the Minnesota Vikings, Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. This isn’t the same Rams squad that was bounced 41-10 by the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

It’s crazy what getting healthy at premium positions can do, right?

Among the biggest boosts for L.A. has been the reinsertion of wide receiver Puka Nacua back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a knee injury. In his eight games back from injury, Nacua has racked up 57 catches (79 targets) for 770 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also ran for 39 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Having a running back like Kyren Williams, who is fourth in the NFL in both rushing yards (1,121) and touchdowns (12), has its advantages, too.

Seattle meanwhile hasn’t had the same luck with some of its playmakers’ health.

On top of the unknown regarding running back Kenneth Walker III’s lingering calf injury that has sidelined him the past two weeks, the status of quarterback Geno Smith is something everyone in the division is keeping tabs on.

In Seattle’s ugly 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the signal caller left with a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. That made way for backup Sam Howell, who proceeded to go 5-for-14 for 24 yards and an interception in his abbreviated appearance.

The beatdown had already started before Smith’s injury, but it definitely didn’t help.

Head coach Mike MacDonald told reporters on Monday he’s optimistic Smith will practice this week. But until he gets the green light for Sunday, the questions are going to remain, especially given Seattle’s next opponent in the 12-2 Vikings.

Even healthy, that Minnesota defense is a tough draw for a lot of NFL quarterbacks.

And that’s where L.A. has the other advantage.

According to Tankathon, Los Angeles has the 21st toughest remaining strength of schedule (.452) thanks to their Week 16 matchup against the 4-10 New York Jets.

That’s just two spots tougher than the Cardinals, who have Carolina and San Francisco still on the schedule and must win out to have a chance at the postseason.

Seattle on the other hand is 13th (.571) thanks to tilts against the Vikings and Rams. That’s even with the Seahawks’ should-win matchup against the 4-10 Chicago Bears in Week 17.

But no matter what side you fall on when it comes to Seattle or Los Angeles, one thing’s for sure:

Week 17’s matchup between Arizona and L.A., which was just flexed to Saturday night, is going to have major divisional implications one way or another.

