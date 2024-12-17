Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals practicing what they preach with Budda Baker extension

Dec 17, 2024, 7:54 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Sometimes the smartest moves are the easiest ones.

Arizona Cardinals veteran safety Budda Baker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after signing a three-year contract extension with the franchise that keeps him in town through 2027.

The metaphoric sigh of relief across Arizona as the news dropped was deafening Tuesday night.

Just how running back James Conner is the lifeblood of the offense and the standard this new regime wants out of its players, Baker is the equivalent on his side of the football.

And they both continue to get better with age.

RELATED STORIES

Baker is well on his way to a career year having already amassed 142 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three passes defensed. He needs six more tackles to set a new career mark.

If he hadn’t already etched his name into the all-time Cardinals conversation behind his six Pro Bowl appearances and playing with reckless abandon, his 2024 campaign speaks for itself.

RELATED STORIES

“When he pulls the trigger, like this guy pulls the trigger. He has this unbelievable ability to play like a bullet,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said Tuesday. “Not everyone has the ability to just shoot his gun and go get a ball carrier down or shoot through a blocker or avoid a blocker or the way he can feel space.

“His brain leads him to a lot of plays, just knowing our stuff really well, knowing what they do really well. But he also has this play speed that you can’t really teach. I think that’s also a mindset of, ‘That ball’s mine.'”

Conner on the other hand is nearing his second straight 1,000-yard season and has already locked up a fourth consecutive year of at least seven touchdowns.

So, it should come as no surprise that general manager Monti Ossenfort made good with both parties in 2024 — and in less than a three-week span.

In doing so, the general manager avoided a lot of potential free agency back-and-forth that raises the price and leaves a bad taste in someone’s mouth more times than not.

It wasn’t that long ago that Baker and the front office did that dance. It’s refreshing to know that won’t be the case this offseason or the next few to come.

“Me being here seven years, going on Year 8, of course you would love to be on the team you were drafted to,” Baker said back in June. “I know it’s not the same GM, not the same head coach, but I understand if I continue to do my job at a high level with a fourth coaching staff … it shows what type of character I have, what type of work ethic I put on the field. No matter who’s there or who’s coaching, I’m going to do my job and be that person other guys can look on as well.”

Baker’s extension also serves as the latest reminder for those within Arizona’s locker room:

Do it right. Get paid.

There’s a reason why guys like Zaven Collins, Hjalte Froholdt, Conner and Baker have inked new deals in 2024.

They’ve all put the team above themselves while doing just about everything the new regime has asked of them.

You know who else sees this?

Those currently not on Arizona’s roster.

It’s no secret upgrades are needed this offseason at a few different positions, highlighted by adding pass-rushing help.

Locking up well-respected guys like Conner and Baker undoubtedly sends a message, especially to those looking for a new home in 2025.

Why wouldn’t you want to join an organization that is known for rewarding players who live up to what the team expects of them?

If you want to appeal to the top talent, show them something they might be searching for elsewhere.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker...

Alex Weiner

Budda Baker betting on Cardinals’ direction with contract extension

Budda Baker has bought into what the Arizona Cardinals have started to build by signing his three-year contract extension.

19 hours ago

Paris Johnson Jr. #70 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up before snap during the second quarter of a ...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Panthers injury report: OT Paris Johnson Jr., RB Trey Benson non-participants in practice

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Trey Benson were among the non-participants in practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater, Cardinals injury report...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals open practice window for K Matt Prater, sign P Michael Palardy to roster

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was designated to return from the injured reserve. He was recovering from a knee injury.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker celebrates midgame...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals practicing what they preach with Budda Baker extension

The Arizona Cardinals continue to do right by Budda Baker and others who have gone above and beyond for the new regime since it's come to town.

2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford runs off the field. The Rams currently lead the NFC West...

Tyler Drake

Rams or Seahawks? Who’s the bigger NFC West threat to Cardinals?

Heading into the last leg of the regular season, it's shaping up to be a three-horse race for the NFC West title and a shot at the playoffs.

2 days ago

Budda Baker has one year left on his Arizona Cardinals contract...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals, Budda Baker agree on 3-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals and veteran safety Budda Baker have agreed on a three-year contract extension.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals practicing what they preach with Budda Baker extension