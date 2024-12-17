Sometimes the smartest moves are the easiest ones.

Arizona Cardinals veteran safety Budda Baker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after signing a three-year contract extension with the franchise that keeps him in town through 2027.

The metaphoric sigh of relief across Arizona as the news dropped was deafening Tuesday night.

Just how running back James Conner is the lifeblood of the offense and the standard this new regime wants out of its players, Baker is the equivalent on his side of the football.

And they both continue to get better with age.

Baker is well on his way to a career year having already amassed 142 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three passes defensed. He needs six more tackles to set a new career mark.

If he hadn’t already etched his name into the all-time Cardinals conversation behind his six Pro Bowl appearances and playing with reckless abandon, his 2024 campaign speaks for itself.

“He has this unbelievable ability to play like a bullet.” Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis on veteran safety Budda Baker hours before the extension news dropped. pic.twitter.com/D6P1JSUcSB — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 18, 2024

“When he pulls the trigger, like this guy pulls the trigger. He has this unbelievable ability to play like a bullet,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said Tuesday. “Not everyone has the ability to just shoot his gun and go get a ball carrier down or shoot through a blocker or avoid a blocker or the way he can feel space.

“His brain leads him to a lot of plays, just knowing our stuff really well, knowing what they do really well. But he also has this play speed that you can’t really teach. I think that’s also a mindset of, ‘That ball’s mine.'”

Conner on the other hand is nearing his second straight 1,000-yard season and has already locked up a fourth consecutive year of at least seven touchdowns.

So, it should come as no surprise that general manager Monti Ossenfort made good with both parties in 2024 — and in less than a three-week span.

In doing so, the general manager avoided a lot of potential free agency back-and-forth that raises the price and leaves a bad taste in someone’s mouth more times than not.

It wasn’t that long ago that Baker and the front office did that dance. It’s refreshing to know that won’t be the case this offseason or the next few to come.

“Me being here seven years, going on Year 8, of course you would love to be on the team you were drafted to,” Baker said back in June. “I know it’s not the same GM, not the same head coach, but I understand if I continue to do my job at a high level with a fourth coaching staff … it shows what type of character I have, what type of work ethic I put on the field. No matter who’s there or who’s coaching, I’m going to do my job and be that person other guys can look on as well.”

Baker’s extension also serves as the latest reminder for those within Arizona’s locker room:

Do it right. Get paid.

There’s a reason why guys like Zaven Collins, Hjalte Froholdt, Conner and Baker have inked new deals in 2024.

They’ve all put the team above themselves while doing just about everything the new regime has asked of them.

You know who else sees this?

Those currently not on Arizona’s roster.

It’s no secret upgrades are needed this offseason at a few different positions, highlighted by adding pass-rushing help.

Locking up well-respected guys like Conner and Baker undoubtedly sends a message, especially to those looking for a new home in 2025.

Why wouldn’t you want to join an organization that is known for rewarding players who live up to what the team expects of them?

If you want to appeal to the top talent, show them something they might be searching for elsewhere.

