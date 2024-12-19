Close
Suns list Bradley Beal as available Thursday as Pacers visit

Dec 19, 2024, 11:42 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is listed as available to play Thursday against the Indiana Pacers after he missed the last two games against Utah and Portland with knee swelling.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday that Beal practiced in full and the team was hopeful he could return to the floor Thursday.

Beal went through a portion of practice Tuesday before amping up the intensity Wednesday.

“Good day for him,” Budenholzer said Wednesday. “I think we’re hopeful. You’ve always got to just see how they wake up, how they respond to a day of practice. I think we’re hopeful he’ll play.”

Beal has played in 15 games and missed 10 due to injury. The last two outings missed were the first related to right knee swelling.

The Suns (14-11) got back Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic from their own injuries just as Beal went down but won both of those games.

Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

