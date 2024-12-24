TEMPE — There have been flashes, but all in all the connection between quarterback Kyler Murray and No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has left a lot to be desired in Year 1 of the pairing.

Sure, the duo’s touchdown mark paces the team with seven. But take a deeper look, and the QB-to-WR pairing many thought would blossom from the jump is severely lacking.

And Murray will be the first to acknowledge it.

“We have to get better. It’s not where he wants it to be, it’s not where I want it to be,” Murray said Tuesday when asked about the progression of their chemistry. “It’s not where this team needs it to be. I haven’t lost any confidence. I’m excited for these next two weeks.”

“We have no choice,” the signal caller added. “We have to get to where we need it to be. He is who he is. We have to get it going in order for our offense to be what we want it to be.”

Time and time again, Murray and Harrison have looked off on routes. Plays that look all but made have been anything but due to chemistry issues, whether it be ball placement by the QB or route running by the WR.

Those are two big reasons for Harrison’s 51% catch percentage that currently overshadows the 51 catches, 726 yards and seven scores he’s put on paper across the past 15 weeks of the regular season. As is his ability snagging contested balls.

Even with the obvious issues, Gannon remains confident in Harrison’s trajectory.

“I know sometimes he hasn’t come down with some 50-50 balls, but he’s also come down with some 50/50 balls. That’s why they’re 50-50 balls. I think he’s done a really good job this year of learning and adapting his game, fitting into where he fits into, moving around different spots and making some plays and missing some plays,” Gannon said. “They’re learning experiences for him.

“This was a good year for him to get under his belt. First year with the quarterback, and there’s no doubt that collectively we have to do a better job. … It’s not like I just think (that) it is what it is, that’s not my mindset. I know the impact that he can have on our team and our offense, and we have to make sure that he hits his ceiling. He’ll have some things that he is working on this week that I want to see show up that he has to do a better job of. There’s a lot of things that I’m working on this week that have to show up.”

Where does Marvin Harrison Jr. rank among other rookie pass catchers?

Entering play this week, Harrison sits 13th in receiving touchdowns. The only rookies ahead of the wideout is Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher Brian Thomas Jr., who has been on a tear despite a quarterback carousel and is putting up Randy Moss-type numbers. Honestly, that’s what many envisioned Harrison doing in Year 1.

When it comes to receiving yards, Harrison sits fifth among rookie pass catchers. That includes Thomas (1,088), Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers (1,067), the Giants’ Malik Nabers (969) and the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey (960).

As for Gannon’s advice to flip the script these last two games and beyond?

“This is the DB coach in me talking; don’t worry about fouling, go be physical and make the play,” Gannon said.

