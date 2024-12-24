

ASU men’s basketball received its first 2025 commitment on Monday from Trevor Best, a guard who in high school played with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Jayden Quaintance.

“I’m so excited for the journey, ready to be back with my guy JQ and meeting the guys on the team,” Best wrote on X after committing on local television. “I know I can learn a lot from them and continue to grow.”

The addition could signal that Quaintance, who reposted Best’s commitment on Instagram, plans to remain in Tempe for his second collegiate season.

His age (will turn 18 in July) prevents him from entering the NBA draft before 2026.

Quaintance’s offense has come on of late with at least five made shots in each of his past four games when he had one in the prior seven games.

The 17-year-old has continued to block shots at a nation-leading level with four blocks in his most recent game and at least two in each to start his career.

Where could Trevor Best fit in with ASU?

The 6-foot-2 Best will enroll in January and could play for the Sun Devils as early as this season, with playing time potentially available due to a season-ending injury for Austin Nunez that has left starting point guard Alston Mason with a heavier workload.

“(Mason is) a guy that’s capable of playing heavy minutes. He doesn’t really get tired so it’s great from that position, especially since we’re not the deepest team,” coach Bobby Hurley on Monday told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta before Best announced his decision. “I think we’re deep 1-through-8, but after that it’s a little bit dicey.”

Before announcing his choice, Best said choosing a coach who can develop guards was among the biggest factors in play.

At Raleigh Word of God Christian Academy, Best is averaging a team-high 19.5 points with 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season, according to MaxPreps.

He is unranked by recruiting services 247, Rivals and On3, however he held an additional Big 12 offer from No. 17 Cincinnati.