Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

Texas TE Gunnar Helm a standout who stayed patient and stayed put in transfer era

Dec 29, 2024, 11:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scan the rosters of Texas and Arizona State ahead of the Peach Bowl and the usual names pop out.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Arizona State All-American running back Cam Skattebo.

Another Longhorn who draws a lot of attention from Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham is Texas senior tight end Gunnar Helm, who has been catching everything thrown his way and even hurdling over defenders in a breakout season.

RELATED STORIES

Helm’s 55 catches for 688 yards are both Texas tight end records as the No. 5-seeded Longhorns head into a New Years Day Peach Bowl matchup against No. 4-seed Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. He also has six touchdowns.

“He’s dynamic,” Dillingham said. “He’s not a tight end that clumsy and catches it and falls. He catches it and extends completions, which is something you never like to see when you’re going (against) a tight end … You don’t want them to catch it and run.”

Staying patient through Texas journey

In the transfer portal era of college football, Helm is a rare case of relatively unheralded recruit who stayed patient, stayed put and developed in to a first-team all-Southeastern Conference player this season.

“I think somebody this predicted me to have nine receptions this year,” Helm after he caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 first-round win over Clemson.

“We’ve just got a great connection, and (he) just always is open it seems like,” Ewers said.

Rated a 3-star recruit out of Edgewood, Colorado, some recruiting analysts had him as the lowest-ranked player in the Texas class that came to campus in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first year in 2021. Helm had initially committed to former coach Tom Herman but stuck with Texas through the coaching change and a 5-7 season.

“I didn’t really have a choice,” Helm said earlier this season.

Also signed in that class was high school All-American Ja’Tavion Sanders, who over the 2022 and 2023 seasons would catch 99 passes and set the school’s single season and career pass catching records for tight ends. Helm caught 19 passes those two seasons.

Breaking records

The field finally opened up for Helm when Sanders turned pro after Texas made the playoff last season and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

Helm’s breakout game came in a 31-12 win at Michigan when he had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Against Clemson, Helm caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter. He was wide open in the end zone but had to leap high to cradle the ball and still toe-tap his feet in the end zone to stay inbounds.

His size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds), athleticism and versatility as a blocker have Helm projected as an early round draft pick in the NFL.

“We all know the path, his journey, the development that he’s had in our program. I’m super proud of him,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “(Ewers) can place balls in certain spots where he knows maybe if Gunnar doesn’t catch it, it’s probably incomplete … They’ve been together for three years now, and I think there’s a lot of trust there.”

ASU Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Texas QB Quinn Ewers avoids engaging ASU’s Sam Leavitt challenge as Arch Manning’s presence looms

Quinn Ewers showed off his diplomatic skills on Monday when the Texas quarterback was asked about a verbal challenge from ASU's Sam Leavitt.

2 minutes ago

ASU has ridden the underdog role to the Peach Bowl...

Damon Allred

‘Doubters have been the gas’ that powered ASU to Peach Bowl matchup vs. Texas

The Sun Devils have continued to feed off national doubt ahead of ASU's Peach Bowl matchup with Texas with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

7 hours ago

Texas WR Isaiah Bond...

Damon Allred

Texas WR Isaiah Bond expected to play vs. ASU after missing 1st-round game, per report

Texas is expected to have Isaiah Bond back against ASU in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday after he missed the Longhorns' first-round matchup with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

ASU QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt says he’s better than Quinn Ewers … Is he right?

Sam Leavitt said he's the better quarterback in a Peach Bowl that includes Texas' Quinn Ewers. Does the redshirt freshman have a valid point?

1 day ago

Texas TE Gunnar Helm...

Associated Press

Texas TE Gunnar Helm a standout who stayed patient and stayed put in transfer era

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm put in a record-breaking season to help the Longhorns get to the quarterfinals of the CFP against ASU.

1 day ago

Montana Warren preparing well for first start...

Bailey Leasure

ASU nickel Shamari Simmons confident Montana Warren can step up in his absence

ASU defensive back Shamari Simmons is confident in Montana Warren's ability to step up in his absence for the Sun Devils' matchup against Texas.

1 day ago

Texas TE Gunnar Helm a standout who stayed patient and stayed put in transfer era