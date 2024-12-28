Suns’ Royce O’Neale exits with ankle injury, doesn’t return

Phoenix Suns wing Royce O’Neale exited Saturday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors with a left ankle injury and was later ruled out.

O’Neale was defending Warriors guard Dennis Schroder and made a terrific play to block his layup attempt at the rim, but in the process, severely rolled his left ankle. O’Neale, one to play through pain quite often without showing much, was down in pain and the Suns had to call timeout to pause play. He stayed down for a minute before limping off the floor and to the locker room.

The 31-year-old is having a career year, averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8% at 3-point range.

Phoenix is going through major issues with absences right now. Devin Booker has missed the last five games due to a left groin strain while Grayson Allen has been out for the previous four contests, as he is in concussion protocol. Jusuf Nurkic served the first game of a three-game suspension on Saturday as well.

