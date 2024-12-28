INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 18 points helped GCU defeat San Diego 68-55 on Saturday night at the West Coast Hoops Showdown.

Coles added 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (9-4), who won fresh off a buzzer-beating victory their last time out. It was his third double-double of the season after he went back-to-back to open the season. He has scored in double-digits in all but two games this year.

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Ray Harrison shot 1 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kjay Bradley Jr. finished with 20 points for the Toreros (3-10). Santiago Trouet added 17 points and 14 rebounds for San Diego. Joey Chammaa also had nine points. The Toreros extended their losing streak to six straight.

GCU took the lead with 18:49 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Coles led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put the Lopes up 31-26 at the break.

Grand Canyon extended its lead to 42-30 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Coles scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The ‘Lopes will play a final nonconference game on Monday against Bryant (6-8) before starting WAC play against Southern Utah at home on Jan. 4.