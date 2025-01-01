The Arizona Cardinals won’t know their official 2025 road map for some time. They do, however, have an idea of who they will be lining up against when next season rolls around.

These matchups include the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

The San Francisco 49ers’ Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions, which locked Arizona into sole possession of third place in the NFC West, helped with that.

While the two divisional foes could end up tied record-wise with a 49ers win this week at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals hold the advantage in the tiebreaker department.

Even if they ended up with the same head-to-head and division records, Arizona would still have the better win-loss percentage in the common games played tiebreaker.

Because of that, Arizona will have to face three teams — Packers, Bengals and Cowboys — that finished third in their respective divisions on top of the normal slate of NFC West games.

Who else makes up the Cardinals’ 2025 opponents?

In addition to the aforementioned teams, Arizona is also slated to take on members of the AFC South and NFC South.

That includes a 2024 first-round matchup between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., who is pacing all NFL rookie pass catchers with 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.

A full look at the Cardinals’ 2025 opponents:

HOME

– San Francisco 49ers

– Los Angeles Rams

– Seattle Seahawks

– Atlanta Falcons

– Jacksonville Jaguars

– Tennessee Titans

– Green Bay Packers

– Carolina Panthers

AWAY

– San Francisco 49ers

– Los Angeles Rams

– Seattle Seahawks

– Houston Texans

– Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– New Orleans Saints

– Cincinnati Bengals

– Indianapolis Colts

– Dallas Cowboys

Follow @Tdrake4sports