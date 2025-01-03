Cardinals-49ers injury report: NFC West rivals limping to finish line
Jan 3, 2025, 3:43 PM
The Arizona Cardinals do not have a particularly long injury report for Week 18, although that is a product of placing five players on injured reserve in the past two weeks.
Running backs James Conner and Trey Benson recently joined safety Joey Blount along with tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve, as the Cardinals’ offense in particular is limping to the finish line.
Tackle Kelvin Beachum was upgraded from a nonparticipant to limited on Friday’s injury report, a positive sign for an offensive line in dire straits. Rookie Christian Jones is Beachum’s backup on the depth chart.
However, tackle Jackson Barton and wide receiver Michael Wilson both showed up on Friday’s injury report and are questionable for Sunday.
For San Francisco, quarterback and Valley native Brock Purdy is out this week with an elbow injury, so former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start.
49ers star tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa were all non-participants in practice on Wednesday, and only Kittle returned as limited on Thursday.
Kittle again practice in a limited capacity on Friday and was deemed questionable for Sunday’s game, while Samuel did not practice on Friday and was ruled out.
Bosa and Ricky Pearsall practiced in full on Friday and will be available for the season finale against Arizona.
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. San Francisco 49ers – Week 18
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Hjalte Froholdt
|C
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OT
|Knee
|Limited
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Matt Prater
|K
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|Ankle-Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|Jackson Barton
|OL
|Ankle
|–
|–
|Limited
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Hamstring
|–
|–
|Limited
|Questionable
Here is the 49ers’ injury report:
49ers injury report
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Robert Beal Jr.
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|–
|Spencer Burford
|G
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|–
|George Kittle
|TE
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Deommodore Lenoir
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Right elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ribs/Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Isaac Yiadom
|CB
|Pelvis
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Ji’Ayir Brown
|S
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Illness/Chest
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|Foot/Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–