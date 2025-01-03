Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals-49ers injury report: NFC West rivals limping to finish line

Jan 3, 2025, 3:43 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals do not have a particularly long injury report for Week 18, although that is a product of placing five players on injured reserve in the past two weeks.

Running backs James Conner and Trey Benson recently joined safety Joey Blount along with tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve, as the Cardinals’ offense in particular is limping to the finish line.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum was upgraded from a nonparticipant to limited on Friday’s injury report, a positive sign for an offensive line in dire straits. Rookie Christian Jones is Beachum’s backup on the depth chart.

However, tackle Jackson Barton and wide receiver Michael Wilson both showed up on Friday’s injury report and are questionable for Sunday.

For San Francisco, quarterback and Valley native Brock Purdy is out this week with an elbow injury, so former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start.

49ers star tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa were all non-participants in practice on Wednesday, and only Kittle returned as limited on Thursday.

Kittle again practice in a limited capacity on Friday and was deemed questionable for Sunday’s game, while Samuel did not practice on Friday and was ruled out.

Bosa and Ricky Pearsall practiced in full on Friday and will be available for the season finale against Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. San Francisco 49ers – Week 18

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Hjalte Froholdt C NIR-Personal DNP Full
Kelvin Beachum OT Knee Limited DNP Limited
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Matt Prater K Knee Limited Limited Limited Out
Mack Wilson Sr. LB Ankle-Quadricep Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited Limited Limited
Jackson Barton OL Ankle  –  – Limited Questionable
Michael Wilson WR Hamstring  –  – Limited Questionable

Here is the 49ers’ injury report:

49ers injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Robert Beal Jr. DL Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Nick Bosa DE Knee DNP DNP Full
Spencer Burford G Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Leonard Floyd DE Shoulder DNP DNP Full
George Kittle TE Ankle/Hamstring DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Deommodore Lenoir CB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Colton McKivitz T Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Brock Purdy QB Right elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Wrist DNP DNP DNP Out
Isaac Yiadom CB Pelvis DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Ji’Ayir Brown S Ankle Limited DNP Limited Questionable
Ricky Pearsall WR Illness/Chest Limited Limited Full
Isaac Guerendo RB Foot/Hamstring Full Full Full
Talanoa Hufanga S Wrist Full Full Full

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Carter #22 of the Arizona Cardinals cuts back on his run in front of Darious Williams #24 o...

David Veenstra

Cardinals’ Michael Carter feels ‘at home’ as team’s RB1

Michael Carter will presumably assume a familiar role as a team's starting running back against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-49ers injury report: NFC West rivals limping to finish line

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be banged up for their Week 18 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

3 hours ago

ASU running back Cam Skattebo celebrates at Jan. 1, 2025, in an Arizona State loss to Texas in the ...

Tyler Drake

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham thinks Cardinals should draft Cam Skattebo. Could they?

Always shoot your shot, especially when it centers around a difference maker like Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

7 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a pass pregame...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. hitting 1,000 yards as a rookie: Realistic or wishful thinking?

Despite the peaks and valleys of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s rookie year, the Cardinals wideout can still hit the 1,000-yard mark with a strong season finale.

1 day ago

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks at his play sheet...

Tyler Drake

Kliff Kingsbury owns up to 1 of his biggest mistakes as Cardinals head coach

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury opened up about the biggest change he would make if given another shot elsewhere.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker runs during a game against the New York Jets....

Kevin Zimmerman

Trey McBride makes his 1st Pro Bowl, Budda Baker selected to 7th

Two Arizona Cardinals have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, and three others were picked as alternates.

1 day ago

Cardinals-49ers injury report: NFC West rivals limping to finish line