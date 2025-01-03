The Arizona Cardinals do not have a particularly long injury report for Week 18, although that is a product of placing five players on injured reserve in the past two weeks.

Running backs James Conner and Trey Benson recently joined safety Joey Blount along with tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve, as the Cardinals’ offense in particular is limping to the finish line.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum was upgraded from a nonparticipant to limited on Friday’s injury report, a positive sign for an offensive line in dire straits. Rookie Christian Jones is Beachum’s backup on the depth chart.

However, tackle Jackson Barton and wide receiver Michael Wilson both showed up on Friday’s injury report and are questionable for Sunday.

For San Francisco, quarterback and Valley native Brock Purdy is out this week with an elbow injury, so former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start.

49ers star tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa were all non-participants in practice on Wednesday, and only Kittle returned as limited on Thursday.

Kittle again practice in a limited capacity on Friday and was deemed questionable for Sunday’s game, while Samuel did not practice on Friday and was ruled out.

Bosa and Ricky Pearsall practiced in full on Friday and will be available for the season finale against Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. San Francisco 49ers – Week 18

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Hjalte Froholdt C NIR-Personal DNP Full – – Kelvin Beachum OT Knee Limited DNP Limited – Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable Matt Prater K Knee Limited Limited Limited Out Mack Wilson Sr. LB Ankle-Quadricep Limited Limited Limited Questionable Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited Limited Limited – Jackson Barton OL Ankle – – Limited Questionable Michael Wilson WR Hamstring – – Limited Questionable

Here is the 49ers’ injury report:

49ers injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Robert Beal Jr. DL Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Nick Bosa DE Knee DNP DNP Full – Spencer Burford G Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Leonard Floyd DE Shoulder DNP DNP Full – George Kittle TE Ankle/Hamstring DNP Limited Limited Questionable Deommodore Lenoir CB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Colton McKivitz T Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable Brock Purdy QB Right elbow DNP DNP DNP Out Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Wrist DNP DNP DNP Out Isaac Yiadom CB Pelvis DNP Limited Limited Questionable Ji’Ayir Brown S Ankle Limited DNP Limited Questionable Ricky Pearsall WR Illness/Chest Limited Limited Full – Isaac Guerendo RB Foot/Hamstring Full Full Full – Talanoa Hufanga S Wrist Full Full Full –

