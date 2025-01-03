Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt sat on the podium, teary-eyed and holding running back Cam Skattebo’s hand after a double-overtime loss in the Peach Bowl.

Leavitt expressed his appreciation for the season and the pain that his time handing the ball off to Skattebo was over. In the same breath, he offered a glimpse into his motivation for next season.

“I just want to cherish everything that comes with the season,” Leavitt said. “Just the amount of time I spent with them and the work that we put in. It’s just going to hurt me not to be with (Skattebo) next year. I still got another year, but I’m just going to go into this next season and not take anything for granted: offseason workouts, the late nights in the facility and everything like that.”

Shortly after, Leavitt left little doubt about where he expects to be at this point next year: leading the Sun Devils back to the College Football Playoff.

“Love this team!! We’ll be back, believe that,” he posted on his Instagram story.

That’s the confidence Leavitt and Skattebo showcased leading up to the game when Leavitt said he would prove himself as the best quarterback on the field. It’s also a show of faith in the Sun Devil football program and his future as a catalyst.

The Sun Devils were one play away from completing a stunning comeback win after they battled to erase a 24-8 fourth-quarter deficit. ASU delivered the first punch in overtime of the quarterfinal matchup, as Leavitt made winning plays with his legs to give ASU the lead. A 16-yard scramble for a first down fired up ASU legend Jake Plummer on the sideline.

ASU’s title pursuits concluded abruptly and painfully in double overtime when Leavitt threw a third-down interception while down 39-31 to end the game.

Where the 2024 season ended is how a now highly anticipated 2025 campaign is expected to start — with Leavitt holding the ball to make something special happen.

Sam Leavitt’s profile rose in his first year with ASU

He accomplished much as a redshirt freshman in his first season as a full-time college starter, especially in the second half. Over his last seven games, he completed 64% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Peach Bowl was not an easy game for Leavitt. The Texas defense is one of the best in college football and held ASU to three points at halftime. Leavitt was not perfect, but he kept plays alive and made winning plays late to assist Skattebo’s fourth-quarter takeover.

The offense will look different without Skattebo bowling over defenders, as he heads to the professional ranks. Leavitt will be expected to continue his progress as a player and leader.

“He’s been consistent in his desire to play at a championship level, and I think he’s sensing that’s going to be possible here at ASU,” athletic director Graham Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “He knows he’s supported with a tremendous coaching staff, an incredible group of teammates. He’s a selfless leader, and what he’s been doing recently giving back his merchandise royalties to teammates and making sure that it’s not about him. It’s about him being able to lead a group of people that could have success together.

“We’re very convinced that Sam is going to be another one of these generational Sun Devils. And I think he’s shown that over the progression of the season. Debuted that very well on a national stage yesterday. He did everything you look for in a quarterback. He’s confident, he’s present, he’s skilled, he’s athletic, he’s a great leader. … Just proud that we’ll have more of Sam Leavitt in the future.”

He’ll get some help from playmakers ASU has added from the transfer portal and its 2025 recruiting class. It would be a tremendous boost for the Sun Devils to get back redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who missed the Peach Bowl due to injury after gaining 1,101 receiving yards this season.

The university extended offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo before extending head coach Kenny Dillingham as it continues to invest in Dillingham’s vision for the program.

After this run, Leavitt will command a spotlight next year, and his head coach is confident in his intangibles to make the most of it.

“Has he exceeded my expectation? Yeah. I would say he has,” Dillingham told reporters before the Peach Bowl. “He’s done such a great job as a freshman to come in. And what people don’t see is how hard he works behind the scenes. In any great quarterback is a great worker, and he’s an unbelievable worker. He’s an unbelievable person. He’s super intelligent. He’s super competitive. … And he has confidence in him wanting to be the best all the time.”

