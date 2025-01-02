Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Fans want to see Kevin Durant back in NBA All-Star Game

Jan 2, 2025, 9:09 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant received the second-most All-Star Game votes in the Western Conference from the first fan vote returns posted by the NBA on Thursday.

Durant earned 1,268,799 votes from fans since voting opened on Dec. 19, second to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s 1,422,121. Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is the top vote-getter so far with 1,710,630.

All-Star “starters” are determined by fan votes (50% weight), player votes (25%) and media votes (25%). The seven “reserves” from each conference will be picked by NBA coaches.

The NBA is not rolling out a typical All-Star Game format this year, however, as the event will consist of a four-team tournament. TNT’s Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will draft teams of eight, and the fourth squad will be the winning team from the Rising Stars showcase of rookies and second-year players.

Durant was critical of this format shortly after the announcement, saying he wanted to keep the classic East against West format.

Be that as it may, Durant is in position to make his 15th career All-Star Game at 36 years old — his first was during the 2009-10 season. He has averaged 27.7 points on 51.2% shooting from the field (41.1% from beyond the arc) this season. He has played in 22 of Phoenix’s 32 games this season due to calf and ankle injuries.

Devin Booker is ninth among Western Conference guards with 120,602 votes from fans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,053,683) and Luka Doncic (870,071) lead the group of guards in the West with Stephen Curry in third place (810,357).

Booker returned from a five-game absence (groin) on Tuesday and is averaging 24.7 points per game this year.

No other Suns are amongst the top 10 frontcourt players or guards in the voting returns.

How long does NBA All-Star voting last?

Fan voting runs through Jan. 20, and the next update will be shared on Jan. 9. All-Star starters will be announced on Jan. 23 and reserves revealed one week later on Jan. 30.

The 2025 NBA All-Star is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

