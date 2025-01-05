Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. is officially active for his team’s Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Wilson entered the matchup as questionable due to ankle and quadriceps injuries. He practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week.

The inside linebacker has been a huge piece of the puzzle defensively for Arizona after joining the franchise via free agency this past offseason.

In 15 games played, Wilson has registered 73 tackles, three sacks, an interception, four passes defensed and seven QB hits patrolling the inside next to MIKE backer Kyzir White.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is also good to go against San Francisco.

Michael Wilson inactive for Cardinals-49ers

Not suiting up for Sunday’s tilt is wide receiver Michael Wilson, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury.

In 16 games played, Wilson has caught 47 balls for 548 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Along with Wilson, safety Jammie Robinson, linebackers Vi Jones, Benton Whitley and Victor Dimukeje, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and tight end Travis Vokolek are inactive.

They join offensive lineman Jackson Barton (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (left knee), who were ruled out before Sunday.

San Francisco inactives

As for San Francisco, quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., cornerbacks Tre Avery and Deommodore Lenoir, defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Robert Beal and running back Israel Abanikanda are inactive.

Arizona takes on the San Francisco at 2:25 p.m.

