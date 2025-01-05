Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Max Melton exited Sunday’s season finale against the San Francisco 49ers with a wrist injury and will not return.

The club announced during the first quarter he was questionable to return, but out of halftime he was ruled out.

Melton went into the blue medical tent on Arizona’s second defensive series of the game, and he eventually made his way to the locker room.

The rookie played all 17 games of his debut season after the Cardinals selected him in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Rutgers defensive back has made two starts this year and played 55% of defensive snaps. His snap counts increased after the first four weeks of the season, and last week he played 96% of available defensive snaps.

This season, Melton picked up five passes defensed, one forced fumble, 48 tackles and two tackles for a loss. He seeks his first career interception.

He is a member of Arizona’s young secondary, a group that includes second-year corners Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V along with rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

49ers lose another running back

San Francisco rookie running back Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field early in the first quarter and was ruled out with a knee/ankle designation by the team.

The 49ers went into Sunday with running backs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason all on injured reserve.

