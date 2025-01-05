Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals take advantage of fake punt, interception vs. 49ers

Jan 5, 2025, 3:31 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals showed off their end-of-season creativity to get on the board Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, executing a fake punt in the first quarter.

Running back DeeJay Dallas took the direct snap on fourth-and-four from the Arizona 43-yard line, faked one way and exploded through the hole for a first down.

Dallas gained 22 yards on the play, reaching the San Francisco 35-yard line.

The offense stalled, but Dallas’ run set up kicker Chad Ryland for a 51-yard field goal, which he converted to tie the game 3-3.

The Cardinals have made fake punts an annual occurrence.

Last year, punter Blake Gillikin ran for a first down against the Los Angeles Rams, and in 2022, running back Jonathan Ward made a ridiculous catch off a Dallas Cowboy’s helmet to complete a pass from punter Andy Lee.

Cardinals take advantage of another short field

The Arizona offense quickly received another opportunity with a short field, as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs on San Francisco’s next drive.

The Cardinals started at the 49ers’ 45-yard line and found pay dirt on a 23-yard catch-and-run from Greg Dortch.

The extra point put Arizona ahead 10-3 in the second quarter.

Catch the rest of the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks to pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ confidence in Kyler Murray not lost ahead of pivotal 2025

There is a clear divide when it comes to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. That is unless you're the ones running the show.

6 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals MIKE backer Kyzir White runs through practice drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals have plenty of in-house free agency work to do in 2025

When it comes to the Cardinals re-signing in-house free agents this offseason, the first deal should come in the middle of the defense.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals re-sign 7 players to future contracts for 2025

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed seven players, including Ben Stille and Bernhard Seikovits, to future contracts on Monday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing is reportedly a candidate to interview with the Chicago Bears...

Arizona Sports

Bears request to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, according to report

The Chicago Bears requested to interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for their head-coaching job, reports Ian Rapoport.

14 hours ago

Cardinals...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals secure No. 16 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cardinals earned the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after their season ended with a win against the 49ers.

1 day ago

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: What to take away from Cardinals’ Week 18 win over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason coming off a victory, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here are our reactions.

1 day ago

Cardinals take advantage of fake punt, interception vs. 49ers