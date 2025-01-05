The Arizona Cardinals showed off their end-of-season creativity to get on the board Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, executing a fake punt in the first quarter.

Running back DeeJay Dallas took the direct snap on fourth-and-four from the Arizona 43-yard line, faked one way and exploded through the hole for a first down.

Dallas gained 22 yards on the play, reaching the San Francisco 35-yard line.

The offense stalled, but Dallas’ run set up kicker Chad Ryland for a 51-yard field goal, which he converted to tie the game 3-3.

The Cardinals have made fake punts an annual occurrence.

Last year, punter Blake Gillikin ran for a first down against the Los Angeles Rams, and in 2022, running back Jonathan Ward made a ridiculous catch off a Dallas Cowboy’s helmet to complete a pass from punter Andy Lee.

Cardinals take advantage of another short field

The Arizona offense quickly received another opportunity with a short field, as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs on San Francisco’s next drive.

The Cardinals started at the 49ers’ 45-yard line and found pay dirt on a 23-yard catch-and-run from Greg Dortch.

The extra point put Arizona ahead 10-3 in the second quarter.

