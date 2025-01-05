Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings were both disqualified from Sunday’s season finale for a skirmish in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.

One play after Jennings got into it with Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V, he and Murphy-Bunting took each other to the turf away from the play as Jennings blocked on a 49ers run.

For a game with no playoff implications, the first half provided plenty of drama.

It proved to be a costly kerfuffle(s) for Jennings, who finished his season prematurely at 975 yards. He just missed out on his first career 1,000-yard season after starting the game with seven catches for 52 yards.

Murphy-Bunting came away with his third interception of the season earlier in the first half to set up a Cardinals touchdown. His ejection came after Cardinals rookie cornerback Max Melton exited the game with a wrist injury. Melton was later ruled out, and the Cardinals only had Garrett Williams, Thomas and Kei’Trel Clark left.

Cardinals-49ers offers dramatic opening half

The ejections preluded a scoring avalanche at the end of the first half.

The 49ers scored a touchdown shortly after the fighting stopped, as quarterback Joshua Dobbs punched the ball in from the one-yard line. San Francisco tied the game 10-10 with the extra point.

Arizona marched down the field on eight plays to respond, scoring on a Trey McBride touchdown reception to take a 17-10 lead.

San Francisco followed with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Dobbs touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver, Corona Del Sol alum and former Arizona State Sun Devil Ricky Pearsall.

That left 16 seconds on the clock, enough time for the Cardinals to set up kicker Chad Ryland for a 49-yard field goal, which he nailed right down the middle.

The score at halftime was 20-17, Cardinals.

Arizona held on for a 47-24 win.

