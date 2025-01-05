Close
Cardinals’ Sean Murphy-Bunting, 49ers’ Jauan Jennings ejected from season finale for fighting

Jan 5, 2025, 4:07 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings were both disqualified from Sunday’s season finale for a skirmish in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.

One play after Jennings got into it with Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V, he and Murphy-Bunting took each other to the turf away from the play as Jennings blocked on a 49ers run.

For a game with no playoff implications, the first half provided plenty of drama.

It proved to be a costly kerfuffle(s) for Jennings, who finished his season prematurely at 975 yards. He just missed out on his first career 1,000-yard season after starting the game with seven catches for 52 yards.

Murphy-Bunting came away with his third interception of the season earlier in the first half to set up a Cardinals touchdown. His ejection came after Cardinals rookie cornerback Max Melton exited the game with a wrist injury. Melton was later ruled out, and the Cardinals only had Garrett Williams, Thomas and Kei’Trel Clark left.

Cardinals-49ers offers dramatic opening half

The ejections preluded a scoring avalanche at the end of the first half.

The 49ers scored a touchdown shortly after the fighting stopped, as quarterback Joshua Dobbs punched the ball in from the one-yard line. San Francisco tied the game 10-10 with the extra point.

Arizona marched down the field on eight plays to respond, scoring on a Trey McBride touchdown reception to take a 17-10 lead.

San Francisco followed with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Dobbs touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver, Corona Del Sol alum and former Arizona State Sun Devil Ricky Pearsall.

That left 16 seconds on the clock, enough time for the Cardinals to set up kicker Chad Ryland for a 49-yard field goal, which he nailed right down the middle.

The score at halftime was 20-17, Cardinals.

Arizona held on for a 47-24 win.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks to pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ confidence in Kyler Murray not lost ahead of pivotal 2025

There is a clear divide when it comes to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. That is unless you're the ones running the show.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals MIKE backer Kyzir White runs through practice drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals have plenty of in-house free agency work to do in 2025

When it comes to the Cardinals re-signing in-house free agents this offseason, the first deal should come in the middle of the defense.

8 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals re-sign 7 players to future contracts for 2025

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed seven players, including Ben Stille and Bernhard Seikovits, to future contracts on Monday afternoon.

9 hours ago

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing is reportedly a candidate to interview with the Chicago Bears...

Arizona Sports

Bears request to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, according to report

The Chicago Bears requested to interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for their head-coaching job, reports Ian Rapoport.

15 hours ago

Cardinals...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals secure No. 16 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cardinals earned the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after their season ended with a win against the 49ers.

1 day ago

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: What to take away from Cardinals’ Week 18 win over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason coming off a victory, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here are our reactions.

1 day ago

