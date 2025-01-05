Close
Suns’ Tyus Jones off injury report, 76ers star Joel Embiid out

Jan 5, 2025, 8:45 PM | Updated: Jan 6, 2025, 4:08 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will have a much more complete roster on Monday at the 76ers, while Philadelphia superstar center Joel Embiid is out.

The Suns’ injury report on Sunday only listed wing Royce O’Neale out as he recovers from an ankle injury after missing the last two games.

Starting point guard Tyus Jones and reserve big man Oso Ighodaro were not listed on the report after they each sat out Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers due to illness.

Center Jusuf Nurkic, meanwhile, will return after his three-game suspension for fighting Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall on Dec. 27.

Guard Bradley Beal, who played on Saturday after a questionable designation, is off the injury report and good to go.

The Suns need a win in Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.

76ers injury report includes Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Embiid was initially ruled questionable with a left foot sprain/sinus fracture designation. Injuries and injury management have limited the 2022-23 MVP to 13 contests this year, although he has scored at least 27 points in his last five games played.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness), rookie standout Jared McCain (meniscus tear) and forward KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) are out, as well.

Philadelphia also listed former Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. questionable with a left hand sprain. He has missed the last three games.

Oubre has started 27 of 30 games played this year and has averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per night.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

