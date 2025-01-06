Win tickets to the WM Phoenix Open
Jan 6, 2025, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:07 am
The People's Open is back! Register for your chance to win GA tickets to the largest and most enthusiastic crowds in the games! One lucky grand prize winner will win Members Club Passes!
13 hours ago
Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon, Megan Moroney and many more on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1! Register now for your chance to win tickets.
22 days ago
Vitalant Arizona Blood Drive is happening this Sunday at the Tempe Center For The Arts. Schedule now to be part of Arizona's biggest blood drive to help local patients over the holiday season.
25 days ago
Enter to win two tickets to see the Cardinals take on the 49ers January 5, plus a $150 Omaha Steaks gift card!
27 days ago
Enter now and tune in to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM every Friday before a Cardinals home game. Listen for your name all day for a chance to win tickets! Don’t miss out! Protect The Nest is presented by BetMGM.
1 month ago
Tee up for "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting new driving range experience hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium from Feb. 22 - March 16. Register now for your chance to win a bay!
1 month ago