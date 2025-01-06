Close
Cardinals re-sign 7 players to future contracts for 2025

Jan 6, 2025, 2:48 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals re-signed seven players to future contracts on Monday, the team announced.

They include:

– Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
– Cornerback Jaden Davis
– Cornerback Darren Hall
– Offensive lineman Matthew Jones
– Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
– Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
– Defensive lineman Ben Stille

Of the seven, only Hall and Stille appeared in regular season games for Arizona in 2024.

Stille played in three games for both Arizona and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season. He recorded one sack, four tackles, a pass defensed and a QB hit in that six-game span.

Hall, who was one of the team’s preseason standouts, saw four games with Arizona. He recorded one tackle.

Bernhard Seikovits signs for another year

Also among the seven re-signings was Seikovits, who joined Arizona through the International Player Pathway Program in 2021.

He’s yet to appear in a regular season game, though Gannon remains confident in Seikovits’ growth since the new regime came to town.

“He’s learning how to play the position,” Gannon said. “He gets better each and every year, each and every week, each and every practice. He’s a guy that puts a lot of time into it, too. Does a lot of extra. He’s really developed his game.

“He just happens to be in a room with a bunch of good guys, but at the drop of a dime, his role can change and we feel good putting him in.”

