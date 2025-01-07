Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Is Drew Petzing’s heir apparent already on Cardinals coaching staff?

Jan 7, 2025, 11:38 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Retaining 100% of his coaching staff was a huge plus for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon coming off his first year in Arizona.

Despite some outside interest, no one was going anywhere in 2024.

This time around, though, the heat has turned up when it comes to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

After being in the spotlight midseason as a potential head-coaching candidate amid Arizona’s 6-4 stretch, the Chicago Bears stoked the fire with their reported interview request of the OC — and a boatload of others — this offseason.

In Gannon’s eyes, it’s a natural next step for Petzing after the head coach hand-picked him with quarterback development in mind.

“He can get the best out of people. He’s extremely intelligent. I think he knows what’s going on, and he’s had some good experiences around a lot of good guys. I’m probably not one of them, but he’s been trained the right way,” Gannon said Monday.

“He is intelligent and he’s got a growth mindset. He knows where he’s really strong and where he needs help. I think he’d do a really good job.”

It’s far from a given that Petzing will be running the show in Chicago when next season rolls around. There are a lot of high-level candidates with some holding prior head-coaching experience.

But it’s still a possibility — especially given what Chicago GM Ryan Poles is looking for — and a circumstance Gannon saw coming early on in his Arizona tenure.

“The day I got here, I was thinking of future successors,” the head coach said. “You have to constantly. I try to live in the present, but the role that I’m in now, we have really good people.

“We have multiple guys on the staff in my opinion that are going to be head coaches. In my seat, you better be thinking about that and have some answers.”

As for those potential answers, Gannon at the very least has some internal options to ponder.

Potential internal OC candidates for Cardinals

Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell

Given the coaching staff’s current makeup, all signs point to Terrell being a leader in the clubhouse for potential internal interviews.

The Arizona native and Hamilton High School alum was a big part in Marvin Harrison Jr.’s development while also working closely with quarterback Kyler Murray and other parts of the offense this past season.

Terrell has wasted little time climbing the ranks after getting his first NFL crack as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2018-19.

Moving into a coordinator role seems like the next move in his progression and it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Quarterback coach Israel Woolfork

A direct extension to Murray, Woolfork has gained respect and confidence from the signal caller in their two years working together.

That quarterback-coach connection could be an important piece to the puzzle in what is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Murray.

He’s got extended time working alongside Petzing, too, thanks to their two-year stint in Cleveland together.

Pass game specialist Spencer Whipple

The team’s Jack of all trades has been a fixture in Arizona since coming to town as an offensive quality control coach under former lead man Kliff Kingsbury. Since then, he’s held a number of roles, from co-passing game coordinator to fill-in running backs coach. He also took over play-calling duties in a 2021 after Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona beat Cleveland, 37-14, while amassing 352 yards of total offense.

The familiarity with Murray is there. And it’s clear both Gannon and Petzing view Whipple in high regard for the work he’s put in across different position groups.

There’s likely still some climbing up the ranks for Whipple to do, but he should at the very least get a look if changes are needed.

Is Drew Petzing the first domino in Cardinals departures?

While a lot of the talk is centered around Petzing and the Bears, Gannon feels like it’s only a matter of time before teams start calling on defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

“When I say we have a bunch of guys in there that are going to be head coaches, he is one of them. I know that,” Gannon said Monday. “From a development standpoint, from a schematic standpoint about understanding the game, defense and offense. This guy got hired multiple times, by me I guess, but by Zim (Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer) first.

“He’s ascended extremely quickly because he is talented. I’ll say this, I think I’m a hard worker, but there’s no one that works harder than this guy. Point blank. He is the hardest worker we have on our staff. I’ll tell anyone that. When you put those together: a lot of talent, a lot of work ethic and a growth mindset, typically you can become a good coach. He has it all.”

Given what Rallis’ unit put on tape despite talent deficiencies and injuries, Gannon’s thinking isn’t farfetched.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Arizona’s defense improved as the season went on, allowing just 19.6 points per game from Weeks 7-18. That was good enough for the fourth best mark in the league. The unit also gave up the fewest overall touchdowns (20) and passing touchdowns (10) in that span.

A lot of that can be credited to Rallis’ creativity with a subpar on-paper depth chart and how he utilized Arizona’s top playmakers like Budda Baker. When you can get even more out of the now seven-time Pro Bowler, you know you’re doing something right.

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles fire...

Alex Weiner

State Farm Stadium would host Rams-Vikings playoff game if Los Angeles cannot due to fires

The NFL named State Farm Stadium its contingency plan for Monday's Rams-Vikings playoff game if L.A. cannot host due to the ongoing fires.

19 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals take OT Josh Simmons in ESPN mock draft

With the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Cardinals select tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, per a mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid.

21 hours ago

High winds blow as thick smoke from California fires shrouds downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan...

Associated Press

NHL postpones Flames-Kings game due to California fires, NFL monitoring Vikings-Rams

The NHL postponed the Kings' home game against the Flames with several massive wildfires still burning in California.

24 hours ago

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing is reportedly a candidate to interview with the Chicago Bears...

Arizona Sports

Bears to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, according to report

The Chicago Bears will interview Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for their head-coaching job Wednesday, reports Ian Rapoport.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals re-sign 9 players to future contracts for 2025

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed nine players, including Ben Stille and Bernhard Seikovits, to future contracts this week.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride celebrates after a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Trey McBride takes home final Angry Runs scepter of 2024

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride's forceful hurdle through a 49ers defender didn't go unnoticed when it came to the Angry Runs scepter.

2 days ago

Is Drew Petzing’s heir apparent already on Cardinals coaching staff?